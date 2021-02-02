FotoFocus launching food-centric film and cooking series

FotoFocus invites guests to try their hand at cooking film-inspired recipes with their new “SECOND SCREENS: Foodie Edition” series. FotoFocus aims to bring “Dinner and a Movie” to the safety of the your home during this monthly virtual cinematic and culinary experience celebrating food in film.

Each month through May, participants can download a unique, movie-inspired recipe prepared by a local Cincinnati chef to be paired with food-centric films. Films were chosen for their emphasis on food and to celebrate notable film anniversaries in 2021.

Movie schedule and featured chefs:

February: "Big Night" (1996) hosted by Chrissy Antenucci of The Wheel

March: "Spirited Away" (2001) hosted by Hideki Harada of Kiki

April: "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971) hosted by Frances Kroner of Sleepy Bee Cafe

May: "Amélie" (2001) hosted by Jean-Robert de Cavel of French Crust Café & Bistro, Le Bar a Boeuf, and Frenchie Fresh.

