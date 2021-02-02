No need to stop making board connections during a pandemic

Thanks to a virtual platform and continued use of its connecting technology, Cincinnati Cares is providing ways for nonprofits to recruit diverse board members, and is creating access for people interested in joining boards they otherwise would never have discovered.

Cincinnati Cares operates BoardConnect, the nation’s only board matching technology and is hosting another virtual connecting event March 11.

Doug Bolton

“Thanks to the generosity of the Craig S. Young Family Foundation, nonprofits and the public can use BoardConnect 24/7 to recruit diverse board members or find board positions they otherwise would never have discovered,” said Doug Bolton, CEO of Cincinnati Cares. “But our virtual events speed the process, giving momentum to networking activities that would easily be put on hold by the pandemic.”

There’s still time for nonprofits and individuals to sign up for the March 11 virtual event, a 90-minute opportunity for nonprofit executives to meet online with board candidates.

The BoardConnect technology – using profiles of what the nonprofit is looking for, and profiles created by the candidates describing themselves and their interests – suggests the best fits for any of the more than 250 nonprofits using the platform. The virtual event narrows down the selection process to those nonprofits attending.

Cincinnati Cares launched BoardConnect in May 2019, and then hosted quarterly physical connecting events until the pandemic postponed them in the spring of 2020. The virtual platform was launched in August 2020.

“We have participated in other Cincinnati-based board matching events for 15 years or more, and have appointed many board members through the process,” said one recent nonprofit participant. “However, the Cincinnati Cares BoardConnect process was better, and more fruitful, with better matches and results than we’ve ever experienced through other board development opportunities. We are so grateful that we’ve found two great matches who felt likewise, and joined our board and made considerable impact already.”

Register for BoardConnect.

Cincinnati Cares also offers a 60-minute training, called Board Bootcamp, to familiarize people with the basic requirements of serving on a nonprofit board.

Deadline to register for the next training, scheduled for Feb. 9, is this Friday, Feb. 5.

Register for Board Bootcamp.