Leadership Council names honorees for Securing the Future virtual conference

The 20th anniversary of the Securing the Future Conference took place in 2020. Leadership Council for Nonprofits, the host organization, inaugurated its Leadership Legacy Awards to recognize nonprofit leaders and nonprofit organizations whose leaders “demonstrate great efforts to ‘secure the future’ of the organizations they serve and support, allowing these nonprofits to continue to build and secure the future of every individual, and community they serve.”

Honorees for 2021 will be recognized at this year’s Securing the Future Conference, March 4.

Visionary Board Leaders

This award honors an established and proven board member of a nonprofit organization in the Greater Cincinnati region who has led their organization through transformational change, weathered difficult circumstances, and demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement.



Deborah Allsop

Tom Stoll

Deborah Allsop , chair of the governance committee, former secretary of Cincinnati Preschool Promise

, chair of the governance committee, former secretary of Tom Stoll, board chair, Brighton Center

VUCA Leader – Vision, Understanding, Clarity & Agility

This award recognizes an early-career leader in the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit sector who is positively impacting their organization and the community through demonstrated vision, understanding, clarity and agility in a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex & Ambiguous) world.

Jennifer Steele

Jennifer Steele, CEO of Meals on Wheels SWOH & NKY

Inclusive Culture Award

This award recognizes a nonprofit organization that is welcoming at every level to every individual.

The Children’s Home

The 21st annual conference will be held, virtually, on Thursday, March 4, 8 a.m.-noon.

Securing the Future is the largest gathering of its kind each year in Greater Cincinnati, focusing on nonprofit resource & leadership development.

This year’s theme is “The Future of Belonging.” Keynote speaker Vanessa Mason, research director at the Institute for the Future, explores how we can redesign tools and remodel approaches to fulfill the basic human need for belonging as loneliness, alienation, and exclusion become more pervasive.

“Given all that has happened since our last conference on March 5, 2020 – racial injustice, COVID-19 pandemic, isolation, high unemployment – we felt Vanessa could really help us focus on belonging, and what that will mean to each of us,” said Jenny Berg, executive director of Leadership Council. “Vanessa encourages us ‘to push ourselves to re-imagine both the purpose, nature and the expected outcomes of work. We want belonging to occupy more narrative space, and envision a world in which work is driven by the needs of people.’ ”

Following the keynote, four engagement tracks will be available – Board Governance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Strategy & Operations and Community Change – with 12 breakout sessions led by local and regional leaders. More information.

According to Leadership Council, this half-day conference is considered “a must for anyone who works in, works with, donates to or serves a nonprofit in our Greater Cincinnati area.”

Sponsors include: Flynn & Co. CPA & Business Consultants, Cincinnati Cares, Movers & Makers, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Ignite Philanthropy, Anne M. Maxfield, LLC – Nonprofit Consulting & Implementation, UST, Warren County Community Services, and podcast partner Talent Magnet Institute.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available:

513-554-3060 or jennyberg@leadershipcouncil.us

Leadership Council’s mission is to maximize the impact of nonprofits, develop their leaders and strengthen the community. Founded more than 40 years ago, Leadership Council is more than 200 members strong, representing more than 17,000 employees, providing an economic impact of more than $4 billion in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

leadershipcouncil.us