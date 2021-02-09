Gifts, Grants & Gratitude

An occasional update on those earning substantial funding within the nonprofit community

Health Care Access Now

Health Care Access Now (HCAN) has received more than $14,000 from two separate grants to bolster its Community Health Worker (CHW) programs.

Interact for Health approved a grant of $5,000 for the support of CHWs in both HCAN’s adult health care coordination and maternal & child health care coordination programs.

approved a grant of $5,000 for the support of CHWs in both HCAN’s adult health care coordination and maternal & child health care coordination programs. The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation provided a grant of $9,230 to be used as scholarships for three women who could not otherwise afford tuition for the CHW training certification program.

The grants will be used to further HCAN’s mission to decrease health care inequities. HCAN also acts as the regional Pathways Community HUB (Hub). The Hub model is an evidence-based system that breaks down barriers to good health outcomes, such as education, safety, and transportation.

Every Child Succeeds

Every Child Succeeds has revealed the successful results of their recent giving campaign for The Van Ginkel Fund. The fund was created in honor of the organization’s founder and former president Dr. Judith Van Ginkel.

Every Child Succeeds collected $86,708 in donations for the Van Ginkel Fund as of this writing for its official campaign. Though the campaign has drawn to a close, Every Child Succeeds will continue to accept donations for it for all future giving.

Proceeds support the organization’s home visitors enhanced learning and skill-building opportunities, as well as the children and families it serves.

People Working Cooperatively

People Working Cooperatively (PWC) has received a $120,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation, which will be used to assist local veterans in need of critical home repairs and accessibility modifications to stay safely in their homes.

Chris Owens

“We are thankful for The Home Depot Foundation’s continued support and dedication to the veteran community,” said Chris Owens, vice president of development at People Working Cooperatively. “With nearly 9,000 veterans over the age of 65 living in poverty in the Tri-State, these funds will make a substantial impact in the lives of veterans and their families across the region.”

Currently, more than 175 veterans who proudly served our country are on a waiting list for PWC’s services. In the last five years, PWC has provided services for over 3,200 households of veterans or their surviving spouses.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Greater Cincinnati Foundation is seeking applicants for their annual Learning Links and Summertime Kids grants.

These grants are part of the larger Grants for Kids programs that support creative youth education programs during the school year and summer months for schools and nonprofit organizations.

Organizations may request up to $1,250 for Learning Links and $1,000 for Summertime Kids. The funds may be used to support, expand or strengthen existing programs or launch new programs. Last year, nearly 200 organizations were awarded a total of $187,277 through Summertime Kids and more than 140 Learning Links applicants were awarded a total of $137,000.

Schools and nonprofits in the Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s eight-county region can apply for Summertime Kids until Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. Grant recipients will be announced in April.

K-12 Schools in the same region looking for funding for their creative learning and events opportunities in the 2021-2022 school year can apply for Learning Links until Monday, May 31, by 5 p.m. Grants for Learning Links will be announced in July.

Both Grants for Kids programs are made possible through the generosity of GCF donors and continuing support from the Charles H. Dater Foundation.

gcfdn.org

Central Clinic Behavioral Health

Central Clinic Behavioral Health has received a $50,000 grant from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation.

This grant will help fund the expansion of the Wellness for Underserved Populations program, made up of its LBGTQ+ Center, art program, and health screenings in the Adult Services Division.

The Central Clinic Behavioral Health aims to integrate its physical and mental health and addiction services to holistically benefit patients. The funds will also go to health screenings, group education, and health coaching.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital & Gold Star Chili

A partnership fundraising initiative between Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Gold Star Chili has raised $10,837.

The Milkshakes for Children’s Sake program began in August 2019, and donates a portion of every milkshake purchased at participating locations back to the hospital. This newer program is one of many collaborations between the two organizations dating back more than 20 years with donations totaling more than $300,000.

The funds from the Milkshakes for Children’s Sake program will be used by Cincinnati Children’s to support clinical and research initiatives to impact pediatric medicine for children in Cincinnati and around the world.