PWC Repair Affair morphing into monthlong event

Rather than hosting a single volunteer day for its annual spring event, People Working Cooperatively is making Repair Affair 2021 a monthlong event.

PWC is inviting the community to volunteer by organizing teams from their school, faith, work or friend groups on flexible dates rather than its traditional predetermined day. PWC is making the change in an effort to offer volunteer teams more support and safety, as well as to increase turnout for basic home repairs such as:

Installing handrails

Repairing drywall

Fixing leaky plumbing

Repairing damaged walkways and steps

Volunteer efforts will benefit the homes and lives of the elderly, the disabled, and those who have a verified financial need.

“Though PWC employs a full-time staff of technicians to make critical emergency repairs throughout the year, the need frequently outstrips available resources, and many minor repairs end up on our lengthy waiting list,” according to the organization.

PWC will match groups with projects appropriate for their preferences and skill levels, and staff will be available for support before and during the projects. PWC asks volunteers bring their own tools and commit to at least four hours of service, while PWC will provide all materials, any necessary prep-work and handle debris disposal.

Register online (beginning March 1) or contact Aaron Grant by May 1.

513-482-5120 or granta@pwchomerepairs.org