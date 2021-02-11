Creative Aging innovates to boost spirits of elderly

By Madeline Anderson

Although COVID-19 directly impacted Creative Aging Cincinnati’s (CAC) ability to provide in-facility programming in 2020, the agency used technology and good weather to bridge the gap.

Creative Aging provides arts and humanities programs to enhance the quality of life of older adults in the Greater Cincinnati area.

KJ Summerville entertains a resident during a “music on the patio” event.

To continue supporting arts and humanities programs for older adults, CAC surveyed eldercare facilities and programs to gauge their interest in virtual programming. “Some facilities developed experiences with Zoom or other online tools,” program director Lisa Legters said. “[This] ensures that their residents stayed in touch with family due to visitor restrictions, and so were able to take part in virtual arts performances.”

As a result, numerous performers, with the assistance of facility staff members, were able to bring musical performances to residents.

Anderson Senior Center’s activity director, Claire O’Connell, employed virtual programming early on in the pandemic. She reached out to CAC for several programs, including guitarist Brian Deyo and Cincinnati Memories history expert Jeanne Rolfes.

The generosity of the Kohler Foundation provided one-on-one visits that took place virtually in two facilities: 1) Covenant Village, with guitarist and vocalist Pete Papania, and the support of staffer Kelly Abner; and 2) Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown, with guitarist and vocalist KJ Summerville, and the support of activity director Mary Young. Mike Pendell and Summerville performed free concerts with all member facilities in the early days of the visiting restrictions.

At Green Township Senior Center, CAC brought a fun, drive-in feel by arranging outdoor events such as singing from patios and parking lots as weather permitted during late summer and early fall. Sarah Hilton of the Evendale Recreation Center hosted lunchtime concerts including performances by musicians Dave Hawkins, Ricky Nye, Wild Carrot, Bill Groh and KJ Summerville.

The Cincinnati Public Library of Hamilton County offered outdoor concerts in Blue Ash, featuring guitarist Wayne Luessen and singer-songwriter Roberta Schultz, for their Memory Café families. Performances also took place on the patios at Ashford of Mt. Washington, Cambridge Arms and Carriage Court were a great success, the last one occurring on Thanksgiving Day.

Check out more virtual programming and ways to support the arts at creativeagingcincinnati.org.