Rockin’ leaders mobilized community to benefit Children’s Home

By Roderick Hinton, Chief Administrative Officer of The Children’s Home

Author Ken Blanchard once said, “The greatest leaders mobilize others by coalescing people around a shared vision.”

Rockin’ at Riverfest 2020 was co-chaired by Jeff March and his wife Jeanette, as well as J.B. Buse and his wife, Leigh.

J.B and Leigh Buse, Roderick Hinton, Jeannette and Jeff March

When these selfless volunteers agreed to lend their considerable talents to our signature event, no one could have imagined the scheduled festivities held at Smale Riverfront Park would be cancelled by a global pandemic.

The fireworks, gala, entertainment, live and silent auction, and fellowship, part of what is known as the Tri-State’s “Largest Party for a Cause,” were shelved as the world went into quarantine.

The 2020 event, with a goal of $500,000, was beyond crucial to the children and families who rely on The Children’s Home. Without fuel to sustain these life-changing programs, Cincinnati’s most vulnerable would suffer.

The March’s and the Buse’s refused to let that happen. Our event co-chairs immediately reimagined the physical event and transformed it into an online auction held in a virtual space. They were instrumental in leveraging their networks and personal contacts to benefit those we serve.

The holiday season did not pause for the worldwide crisis. Many of the kids we serve live 200% below the poverty line. Even more children than ever before were in danger of the holiday season passing them by.

While the holidays are not officially part of Rockin’, our co-chairs established their own precedence as leaders. They continued their advocacy for our agency, the children and families entrusted to us.

Our donors, sponsors, and supporters indeed “coalesced around the shared vision” of Jeff and Jeanette March, and J.B. and Leigh Buse.

We owe a debt of gratitude to our 2020 Rockin’ at Riverfest co-chairs. They helped raise more than $600,000, far exceeding the goal, in support of kids and families who need the Children’s Home more than ever.

The Children’s Home is Cincinnati’s most prolific nonprofit specializing in education, behavioral, and therapeutic health services and autism services for vulnerable and at-risk youth. Our entire Cincinnati community is certainly blessed to have a group of leaders gifted at “coalescing others.”

Rod Hinton is Chief Administrative Officer of The Children’s Home. Learn more about the nonprofit serving vulnerable children and families since 1864 at www.tchcincy.org.

MEET THE CHAIRS:

Jeff March is a member of the board of trustees at The Children’s Home and was one of the founders of BRG Realty Group, where he now serves as CEO. Over many years, Jeff and his wife, Jeanette, have generously donated their talents to various educational and housing initiatives along with other charitable endeavors to enhance the lives of those in our community. In addition to The Children’s Home’s board of trustees, Jeff is a member of the foundation board of trustees at the Cincinnati Country Day School, and a past member of the board of directors of Episcopal Retirement Services, where he also served as chairman of its Affordable Living board. He serves as president of the Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. board, and is an active member of the National Apartment Association’s legislative committee. He and Jeanette are members of the United Way Tocqueville Society, and they founded the John P. March Educational Foundation in honor of their infant son who passed away in 2000.

J.B. Buse serves as chairman and CEO of LOTH, Inc. and Leigh Buse is a CPA and corporate secretary/assistant treasurer for Corporex. J.B. Buse is in partnership with The Regional Economic Development Initiative Cincinnati and is a member of the board of executive advisors at Xavier University’s The Williams College of Business, as well as the Economics Center at the University of Cincinnati. He serves on the board of the Johnny Bench Scholarship Foundation and is a member of the United Way Tocqueville Society. Leigh is actively involved in philanthropic efforts benefiting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and the Morgan Judd Memorial Foundation.

