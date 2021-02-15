Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in the Tri-State

Cincinnati-area Girl Scouts began selling cookies at booths in their neighborhoods this past weekend, with precautions like masks, sanitizer, and contactless credit card payment options, as well as new formats like drive-through booths.

The pandemic has limited the number of places Girl Scouts can be in public this year, so Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is making it easy for the public to find and share Girl Scout Cookies.

Find a cookie booth near you, or select a local troop to deliver cookies to your door. If you want to share, there also are options for shipping or donating cookies.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 19, you can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Limited area surrounding the council’s Blue Ash service center, and only during select hours.

Girl Scouts will sell cookies only through Sunday, March 14.

Proceeds from Girl Scout Cookies help power experiences and opportunities for girls year-round. Read many of their plans on the council’s online Cookie Connection map.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn to think like entrepreneurs and learn to take the lead as they gain five essential skills throughout the program: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.