Names in the News

A periodic update as to who is moving and making across the nonprofit community…

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

The Friends of Harriet Beecher Stowe House are pleased to welcome several new members to the board and staff teams in 2021:

New board members:

Kelly Blewett is assistant professor of English at Indiana University East , where she also directs the writing program.

is assistant professor of English at , where she also directs the writing program. Prince Edward Johnson, II is a doctoral candidate at Miami University ‘s education and leadership program. He has done community organizing through education, abroad and locally.

is a doctoral candidate at ‘s education and leadership program. He has done community organizing through education, abroad and locally. Cheli Reutter is associate professor of English at the University of Cincinnati, with specializations in the 19th century, race in American literature and in medical humanities.

New staff members:

Mary Casey-Sturk is joining the team as an administrative and development associate. She been in the nonprofit sector since 2002, primarily in a museum environment. She has been writing professionally since 2007 and fundraising since 2008.

is joining the team as an administrative and development associate. She been in the nonprofit sector since 2002, primarily in a museum environment. She has been writing professionally since 2007 and fundraising since 2008. Michele Bricking is the Scripps-Howard communications intern. She is a senior at Northern Kentucky University studying marketing and history.

Karen Wellington Foundation

Karen Wellington Foundation has announced six new board members for their Cincinnati chapter.

Christopher Smitherman

Kathrine Nero

Lauren Hannan Shafer

Liz Knecht

Molly Flanagan

Tashawna Otabil

New board members:

Molly Flanagan is director and chief of staff to the chief legal officer and secretary at P&G .

is director and chief of staff to the chief legal officer and secretary at . Liz Knecht is the events manager at LexisNexis in Dayton, Ohio.

is the events manager at in Dayton, Ohio. Kathrine Nero is a host at Let’s Go Cincy , reporter at Family Forward , and social media host at The Cincinnati Enquirer .

is a host at , reporter at , and social media host at . Tashawna Otabil is executive director of managed care at Tri-Health.

is executive director of managed care at Tri-Health. Lauren Hannan Shafer is strategic advisor and former CEO of ArtWorks . She is also co-chair of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative’s Saturday Hoops .

is strategic advisor and former CEO of . She is also co-chair of . Christopher Smitherman is vice mayor of Cincinnati.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

This January, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) hired two new leaders and promoted another in an effort to advance its racial equity mission and reflect the diversity of Greater Cincinnati.

Brittany Corde

Donisha Collis

Michael Coffey

Michael Coffey has been promoted to director of the Racial Justice Fund. He started with GCF in 2013 as a program officer and became a senior program officer in 2020.

has been promoted to director of the Racial Justice Fund. He started with GCF in 2013 as a program officer and became a senior program officer in 2020. Donisha Collis has been hired as director of talent and culture. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in human resource management and MBA from Northern Kentucky University . Previously, she served as the HR business partner II with TriHealth.

has been hired as director of talent and culture. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in human resource management and MBA from . Previously, she served as the HR business partner II with TriHealth. Brittany Corde has been selected as director of community strategies. Before joining GCF, she served as the director of workforce solutions at Maysville Community and Technical College and was the coordinator of career services at Gateway Community and Technical College.

Cincinnati Public Radio

Jenell Walton

Cincinnati Public Radio has announced local media veteran Jenell Walton as new vice president of content, succeeding the newly-retired Chris Phelps.

Walton has previously been a reporter and anchor at WCPO-TV, a reporter at WLWT, The List magazine and other news outlets. She has also worked for organizations such Cincinnati Metro, the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, and the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Interact for Health

Dr. O’dell Owens

Interact for Health announced that Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens, president and CEO since 2016, will retire effective March 31.

Dr. Owens has worked to build the Interact for Health brand as a resource for health education and equity in Greater Cincinnati. He has also addressed health disparities in the pandemic, serving as a frequent media source of Ohio Gov. DeWine’s Minority Health Strike Force.

Owens is currently on the boards of the Cincinnati Fire Foundation, the Carl H. Lindner Jr. Family Center at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Ronald McDonald House, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Cincinnati Business Advisory Council.

Previously, Owens served as Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president, and Cincinnati Health Department medical director.

For 29 years, Owens was on the U.S. Bancorp board of directors, and has served on the boards of the University of Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Cincinnati Red Cross, ArtsWave and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. He is also the chair of the annual CET Action Auction and Cincinnati Preschool Promise. In 2020, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber recognized Owens as a “Great Living Cincinnatian.”

Clermont Chamber of Commerce

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at the Clermont Chamber of Commerce announced winners of the prestigious 2021 Small Business Excellence Awards, presented by Duke Energy.

Businesses:

Emerging Business: Curant Construction, LLC

Business Excellence: Harder Restaurant Group, LLC

Excellence in Impact: Integrated Test and Measurement

Individuals:

Emerging Leader: Lance Sizemore, owner at Papa John’s Pizza and CEO and president at Sizemore Properties & Property Management

owner at and CEO and president at Business Woman of the Year: Alison Taylor , agent for State Farm Insurance

, agent for Volunteer of the Year: Phil Dodge, secretary at Vietnam Veterans of America , Clermont County Chapter 649

secretary at , Clermont County Chapter 649 Educator of the Year: Mark Edwards, director of college and career readiness at Goshen Local Schools

Co-Op Cincy

Cynthia Pinchback-Hines

Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati member organization Co-Op Cincy has announced the addition of Cynthia Pinchback-Hines to its staff as its new racial justice educator and co-op developer.

Former Cincinnatian to lead National Book Foundation

The National Book Foundation has announced that former Cincinnatian Ruth Dickey, current executive director of the literary nonprofit Seattle Arts & Lectures, will become the organization’s new executive director.

Ruth Dickey

Dickey has worked at arts organizations and nonprofits across the United States for the past 25 years. An award-winning poet and essayist, she also served as a fiction judge for the National Book Awards in 2019.

Before she led Seattle Arts & Lectures, Dickey was the executive director of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center in Cincinnati, where she helped transform a vacant school into a regional arts hub.