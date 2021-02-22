Gifts, Grants & Gratitude

An occasional digest of recent funding sources and recipients across the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

University of Cincinnati

A $1 million gift from Robert J. Herbold, BS ’64, HON ’14, has established the Robert J. Herbold Fellowship Endowment Fund at the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS).

Robert J. Herbold

Four graduate fellowships for students pursuing a MS degree or Ph.D. will be awarded annually beginning in the 2021-22 academic year. Herbold Fellowship recipients will focus their studies and research in the areas of computer science, computer engineering and data science.

Herbold is the president of the Herbold Foundation, managing director of the Herbold Group, LLC and the retired chief operating officer of Microsoft Corporation. Prior to his time at Microsoft, Herbold was at Procter & Gamble for 26 years, serving as senior vice president for the last five years. He has served on both the UC Board of Trustees and the UC Foundation Board of Trustees. He is married to Patricia L. Herbold, former United States Ambassador to Singapore. The couple resides in Phoenix.

“There is a high global demand for engineers,” Herbold said. “Engineers are focused on solving problems, and that is what the world needs, especially those with graduate-level training in computer and data sciences.”

Santa Maria Community Services

Santa Maria Community Services is pleased to announce it has been awarded $50,000 from The Charles H. Dater Foundation, Inc. for youth development and general operating expenses.

Santa Maria Community Services’ Youth Development Program provides Lower Price Hill youth ages 10-16 the opportunity to partake in a life/social-emotional skills groups while learning how to develop peaceful conflict resolution, peer resistance, youth safety, bullying prevention, self-management, and goal-directed behavior skills.

H.A. Musser

Bruce Krone

“This generous grant from The Charles H. Dater Foundation will afford Santa Maria the assistance needed to help Price Hill youth learn how to be more successful in school and in life,” said H.A. Musser, president and CEO of Santa Maria Community Services. “Santa Maria’s youth team changes lives by resolving issues related to school, social culture, and family life.”

Dater Foundation President Bruce Krone said, “We are pleased to be a longtime supporter of Santa Maria. Its programs change lives and are even more important in the current COVID-19 environment.” The Charles H. Dater Foundation has been supporting Santa Maria’s work for more than 30 years.

Women’s Crisis Center

Women’s Crisis Center received a $36,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help keep more pets safe and healthy as their pet parents’ transition to safe housing in Northern Kentucky and Maysville.

With this grant, WCC will help preserve the bond between pets and their people. The WCC Pet Protection Program was developed to remove a barrier for victims of domestic violence entering the WCC Shelter. This program and this grant will provide immediate safety for the often-overlooked member of a family fleeing abuse.

Freestore Foodbank

Members of the Ohio National Guard at the Freestore Foodbank site on Liberty Street: Douglas Doyle, Matthew Clegg, Cameron Keough, Quincy Stang and Devon Beck.

LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias presented $55,000 to the Freestore Foodbank as a result of its Feed Our Neighbors in Need program. Throughout the holiday season, half of every $10 Buddy Card sold at LaRosa’s was contributed to the Freestore. LaRosa’s provided a pizza lunch to the Freestore and its volunteers, including members of the Ohio National Guard, who assisted with food distributions during its check presentation. The $55,000 contribution will allow the Freestore to provide more than 150,000 meals to children and families in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Central Clinic Behavioral Health

Central Clinic Behavioral Health has received a $14,600 grant from the Spaulding Foundation. The funds will be used to update and refresh the space and furnishings for the Alternative Interventions for Women program at Court Clinic. The space will be updated with new seating, tables to ensure adequate social distancing space, bookshelves, cabinets, writing boards and inspiring artwork.

Dr. Walter S. Smitson

“The AIW program assists women with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders,” says Dr. Walter S. Smitson, Central Clinic Behavioral Health president and CEO. “Thanks to the Spaulding Foundation, the women who participate in the AIW program will have a comfortable, refreshed and socially distanced space for their treatment.”

Cincinnati Museum Center

Thomas Huenefeld has made an impact on Cincinnati Museum Center for six decades. Now, with a substantial gift toward the upcoming “Made in Cincinnati” gallery, his impact will endure for future generations.

Thomas Huenefeld

“We are forever grateful for Tom’s contributions that have helped create the museum and history collections we utilize today and are helping us build the museum of tomorrow,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “His generous gift is the catalyst for a new exhibit that will instill a new generation with civic pride and joy for our regional history that Tom enthusiastically shared with others.”

Huenefeld, a well-known Cincinnati history advocate and banking industry leader, passed away in early 2020. His connection with CMC dates back nearly 60 years.

“Made in Cincinnati” will celebrate the Greater Cincinnati region’s innovative spirit by highlighting the manufacturers, tinkerers, makers and industry leaders who powered Porkopolis, the Queen of the West and today’s modern tech hub. Design work will begin later this year with the gallery scheduled to open in 2022.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has distributed $31,800 across three local nonprofits through the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, bringing relief support totals to more than $800,000 for Northern Kentucky through the community foundation.

The following grants have been deployed across Northern Kentucky:

$17,800 to Generations Food Pantry in Independence

in Independence $10,000 to Samaritan Car Care Clinic in Covington

in Covington $4,000 to Welcome House of Northern Kentucky in Covington

Dress for Success

Peoples Bank Foundation awarded Dress for Success Cincinnati a $5,000 grant for enhancing technology capability to serve local women through our Career Center. The Career Center promotes confidence and professionalism by providing clients with one-on-one coaching, technology skills and job search assistance. Throughout the pandemic, DFS has been offering appointments virtually and by phone to continue helping women search for employment.