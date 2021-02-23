$10M gift funds new TriHealth Heart Hospital

TriHealth will break ground Feb. 25 on the new TriHealth Heart Hospital on its Bethesda North campus.

The Heart Hospital is the culmination of TriHealth’s vision and strategy to develop the region’s destination cardiac program. The Heart Hospital will increase capacity for all cardiac services – adding to the number of procedural labs and associated pre- and post-procedural space and increasing the number of beds in intensive care units. Another hybrid operating room will be built to accommodate multidisciplinary procedures addressing structural heart conditions, atrial fibrillation, and stroke. The Heart Hospital will be home to TriHealth’s new Advanced Heart Failure Center and left ventricular assist device (LVAD) program.

Mark C. Clement

“This historic project is yet another milestone in TriHealth’s evolution into a truly integrated health care system – capable of managing and improving the health our community – by delivering one extraordinary standard of quality, safety, service and value across the full continuum of our six hospitals, 14 major ambulatory campuses, and more than 140 sites of care,” said TriHealth President and CEO Mark C. Clement.

The project will add another 40,000 square feet of clinical space to the Bethesda North Campus and will modernize another 80,000 square feet of existing space. Construction of the first phase is expected to take 18 months to complete, with an anticipated grand opening in the Summer of 2022.

“This investment in cardiac care will be a game changer for the region,” said Stephen Lewis, MD, cardiovascular system chief. “Patients needing hospital care in the future will increasingly require a multidisciplinary team approach as age and acuity increases, and the TriHealth Heart Hospital will be perfectly positioned to make this innovative care model a reality.”

A rendering of the new hospital’s interior

The project is made possible by a $10 million gift to the Bethesda Foundation by Harold and Eugenia Thomas. This is the second time they have donated that amount for a major TriHealth project, the first being for the Harold & Eugenia Thomas Comprehensive Care Center on the campus of Bethesda North Hospital, opened in January 2020. The Thomas Center serves as a destination campus for multidisciplinary cancer and cardiology care, supporting the total health and well-being of both patients and family members.

“This transformational gift was born out of the success of the Thomas Comprehensive Care Center, which was opened last year, and the Thomases’ desire to help improve health care throughout the Cincinnati region,” said Bethesda Foundation President Andy Swallow. “We are deeply grateful for their support of TriHealth and the Bethesda North campus, and for their commitment to the health and well-being of our community.”