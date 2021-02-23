Ballet offers New Works in new, virtual format, for free

Cincinnati Ballet is offering “CB at Home” beginning Feb. 25 with a free digital version of The Kaplan New Works Series, an ambitious collection of dance world premieres. The program explores themes that include inequity, isolation, empowerment, and love, themes that reflect this unprecedented moment in time.

Cincinnati Ballet resident choreographer Jennifer Archibald

The program features personal new works by Cincinnati Ballet’s resident choreographer Jennifer Archibald and choreographers Dana Genshaft and Helen Pickett. Two company dancers are also contributing new pieces: principal dancer Melissa Gelfin De-Poli and corps de ballet dancer Taylor Carrasco.

Excerpt from “Pursuit” with choreography by Jennifer Archibald

New Works was recorded at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater with multiple cameras for an immersive, intimate production.

The video link will be made available on the Ballet’s website Feb. 25-28 and again March 5-7.

cballet.org