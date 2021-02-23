Culture FIX: Feb. 24-March 2

“Gray skies are gonna cheer up, put on a happy face…” More to do than can be done, so get planning. And BTW, you’re welcome!

Last chance…

The cast of “20th Century Blues”

Ensemble Theatre, “20th Century Blues” | Virtual. DETAILS: Virtual reading of this close-up on art, aging and audacious friendship by two-time Obie Award winner Susan Miller: An impromptu behind-bars snapshot taken during a 1970s protest lockup sparks an eccentric, four-decade friendship. Available only through Sunday, Feb. 28.

ensemblecincinnati.org

Feb. 24, Wednesday

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “A Conversation About Covington’s Cathedral.” Stephen Enzweiler, historian and head docent at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, will present a unique historical perspective of this “Notre Dame replica,” its structure, its origins, art and gothic architecture.

bcmuseum.org

Feb. 25, Thursday

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, “Rapunzel’s Hairy Fairy Tale” | 7 p.m. 4015 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or virtual. DETAILS: Only two actors handle all the roles in this world-premiere musical adaptation of the classic tale of a lass languishing, with a whole lot of hair, at the top of a mysterious tower.

thechildrenstheatre.com

Sarah Folsom & Matthew Umphreys

Salon 21, “Queens of the Queen City” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The most intrepid, COVID-defying duo in town, vocalist Sarah Folsom and pianist Matthew Umphreys have not let the pandemic slow them down. Here their Queen City Cabaret offers a selection of songs recorded by singers of the 1950s-1970s, each with a connection to the Queen City: Nina Simone, Rosemary Clooney, Big Maybelle and Doris Day.

salon21.org

St. Joseph Orphanage, A Night Under the Stars | Virtual. DETAILS: St. Joseph Orphanage has been serving the region for 191 years. That is not a typo. And 93% of those they serve fall below the poverty line. The need is great. The opportunity for you to contribute is right here. Who knows what treasure you might find? Online silent auction runs through Saturday, Feb. 27.

https://stjosephorphanage.org/silentauction

Feb. 26, Friday

Ben Flanders & Lauren McAllister

Christ Church Cathedral, “Modest Mussorgsky: A Biography in Song” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Seldom-heard romantic-era Russian song by two outstanding local singers, longstanding members of the Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati. Part of an occasional series called Slavic Voices, this recital features baritone Ben Flanders and mezzo-soprano Lauren McAllister accompanied by Michael Delfìn, piano.

cincinnaticathedral.com

“Image of Order” (detail), 2014, Future Retrieval (est. 2008), United States (Cincinnati), wood, Formica, hand cut paper, porcelain, LEDs, plexiglass,

© Future Retrieval

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Future Retrieval: Close Parallel” | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: For this exhibition, former University of Cincinnati faculty members Katie Parker and Guy Michael Davis construct an unconventional response to objects “borrowed” from the CAM’s decorative art and design collection. In pairing their own work with objects from the museum’s collection, the artists will create an experience that encourages visitors to consider aspects of our historical collections and practices in a new light. Exhibit runs through Aug. 29.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

“Theatre: a love story” cast preparing for filming on the Know stage.

Know Theatre, “Theatre: a love story” | Virtual. DETAILS: Multimedia streaming performance about four artists, “speaking directly to you as they sort out everything they love about the experience of theatre, as they rage against what’s wrong with the world, as they rediscover what’s worth fighting for.” Written by Caridad Svich, OBIE Lifetime Achievement Award-winning playwright, some of the show will be broadcast live with the cast on the Know’s mainstage, some will be filmed on the stage in advance, and parts will be filmed in locations around Cincinnati. Streams through March 27.

knowtheatre.com

Feb. 27, Saturday

Hector Del Curto. Photo by Sergio R. Reyes

Cincinnati Pops, “Carnaval!” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: JMR and the Pops visit the sunny shores of Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and beyond in this celebration of sounds and rhythms from the southern hemisphere. Special guests Héctor Del Curto, bandoneón (South American accordion) and soprano Camille Zamora. Repeats Feb. 28, 2 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Curators Gee Horton and Lex Nycole

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Reflections of the Harlem Renaissance: the legacy continues” | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Timed entry) 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. DETAILS: Curated by Lex Nycole and Gee Horton, this exhibition pays homage to the Harlem Renaissance era, showcasing the artistic contributions of a collective of African American artists of the 1920’s, and how their artistic endeavors have undoubtedly shifted the American cultural, economic and political landscape. Runs through March 27.

kennedyarts.org

March 1, Monday

Emily Grace Jordan

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart: The Duke Ellington Songbook” features Emily Grace Jordan, vocals; Phil DeGreg, piano; Aaron Jacobs, bass and Matt McAllister, drums.

memorialhallotr.com

Looking ahead… (Calendars ready?)

March 11, Thursday

OTR International Film Festival, A Celebration of Inclusion in Film and Media | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: An hour-long virtual experience featuring celebrity appearances, live musical performances, stand-up comedians, and inspirational speakers. Special guests include Indigo Girls, Lea DeLaria, Sammi Haney, Sweet Honey in Rock and more.

otrfilmfest.org

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 7th Annual Founders Day | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road Hamilton, OH 45013. DETAILS: Admission to the park and Ancient Sculpture Museum will be FREE in honor of founder, Harry T. Wilks. Great day to skip school…

pyramidhill.org