Museum Center’s Moon rock Bok shares its story in new children’s book

Cincinnati Museum Center – in partnership with Carol Armstrong, wife of first-man-on-the-moon Neil – has announced the upcoming release of “Bok’s Giant Leap.” The children’s book, published by Crown Publishing, tells the story of how the Earth and the Moon came to be through the eyes of a Moon rock brought to Earth during the Apollo 11 mission.

In 2006, as he was awarded NASA’s Ambassador of Exploration Award at CMC, Neil Armstrong presented Bok to CMC as a long-term loan from NASA. Armstrong was an emeritus trustee of CMC and former board chair of the Museum of Natural History & Science. He selected CMC as the recipient of the piece of human exploration history because, in his words, “a place of natural history is a great place for Bok to be.”

Bok was just one rock among the pounds collected during the historic Apollo 11 mission. The rock had orbited the Earth for billions of years before Armstrong snatched it up and brought it down to Earth. In his speech accepting the Ambassador of Exploration Award, Armstrong related the story of Bok. That story is retold in “Bok’s Giant Leap,” brilliantly brought to life by award-winning illustrator Grahame Baker Smith.

“Millions have come to know and love Bok here at Cincinnati Museum Center and we are so excited people across the world will hear his story,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Neil’s charming tale of Bok’s life and journey captures the glee he must have felt standing in Bok’s homeland on his own historic journey. Now, a new generation can relive both of their incredible journeys.

“Bok’s Giant Leap” will be available to purchase in CMC’s retail shop in November but you can preorder the book now directly from Crown Publishing.

Visit Bok in person in CMC’s Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery, presented by the Harold C. Schott Foundation, where it is on long-term display.