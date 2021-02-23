Taft invites you to ‘Walk’ awhile in their shoes

‘Walk This Way’ | Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes

From silk boudoir shoes created for the 1867 Paris Exposition to leather spectator pumps signed by the 1941 New York Yankees, the Taft Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition, “Walk This Way,” features more than 100 striking pairs of shoes.

Seymour Weitzman (1910–1965), designer, Mr. Seymour (founded 1950s), maker, Pointed-toe Lace-up Pumps, about 1964, suede and grosgrain ribbon, Stuart Weitzman Collection, no. 269. Photo credit: Glenn Castellano, New-York Historical Society

Organized by the New-York Historical Society, this exhibition presents footwear – spanning nearly 200 years – from the collection of high-fashion shoe designer Stuart Weitzman. Weitzman’s wife, businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Gershon Weitzman, formed and added to the collection as a gift to her husband over their 50 years of marriage.

From the Taft’s website: “An integral part of our everyday lives, shoes not only protect our feet, but tell stories centered around women’s labor activism, the fight for suffrage, and the sexual revolution. They also serve as pathways toward discovering the vital role women and diverse historical narratives played in both the production and consumption of footwear. In this exhibition, women take center stage as we explore a variety of shoes, including those worn by suffragists as they marched through the streets, Jazz Age flappers as they danced the Charleston, and starlets who graced the silver screen in the postwar era.”

The exhibit features footwear designs by Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Beth Levine – the “First Lady of Shoe Design” – as well as Stuart Weitzman himself.

Exhibit runs from Feb. 27-June 6 in the Taft’s Fifth Third Gallery.

Timed tickets required.

BONUS EVENT:

Virtual Talk | An Evening with the Weitzmans

Thursday, March 4

6:30-7:30 p.m.

An online evening of shoes and stories with Stuart and Jane Gershon Weitzman. This special talk will be moderated by local fashionista, Tamia Stinson –founder of Tether – a community for creative image-makers, and founder of The Style Sample, strategy and styling for creators.

Event registration closes at midnight March 3.

FREE for members, $5 for non-members.