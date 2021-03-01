ArtsWave gets mindful with new Arts4Wellness program

As part of its 2021 fundraising campaign, ArtsWave – the major arts funding source in the Cincinnati region – is launching a new arts and health event series. Arts4Wellness is a set of 12 monthly events designed to use the arts to keep Cincinnatians healthy and hopeful throughout 2021.

The first event, Artful Mindfulness and the Enneagram, takes place online – March 6, 10 a.m. – with Jackie Reau, CEO of Game Day Communications, interviewing Deni Tato, an executive coach, corporate trainer and life strategist who is CEO of Corporate Consciousness. Tato, a former board member for the Contemporary Arts Center and Cincinnati Ballet, will be surrounded in her home by her personal art collection as she discusses both the meaning and relevance of the Enneagram of Personality during the pandemic. The Enneagram, a personality typing system, is foundational to Tato’s consulting services.

The Enneagram is described by Truity.com, a source for personality evaluations, as “a system of personality typing that describes patterns in how people interpret the world and manage their emotions. The system describes nine personality types and maps each of these types on a nine-pointed diagram, which helps to illustrate how the types relate to one another.”

Guests may ask Tato questions about their Enneagram profile, which can be taken beforehand through Truity. Access the program for $15 or donate $75 or more for a year-long ArtsWave Pass and get FREE access to this program and the entire Arts4Wellness series, in addition to arts, merchandise and dining exclusives from regional community partners.

Current list of Arts4Wellness events:

Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. "Artful Mindfulness and the Enneagram"

Thursday, March 25, 7 p.m. "The Art of Training for a 5K"

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m. "Mindfulness: Music & Conversation with Jewel"

Thursday, May 20, 10 a.m. "It's Commonly Jazz does Healthy Grilling"

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. "Yoga Class from FC Cincinnati Stadium"

