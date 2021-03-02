Culture FIX: March 3-9

It’s great to feel the increasing energy as creativity continues to keep us sane and show us the light. Here’s your chance to choose sanity, from now through next Tuesday, at least!

Last chance…

David Morse, Joshua Stayton, Luca De-Poli in “Pursuit.” Choreography: Jennifer Archibald, Photography: Hiromi Platt

Cincinnati Ballet, “The Kaplan New Works Series” | March 5-7. Streaming.

March 3, Wednesday

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Online Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. The Pacific Quartet offers music by Fanny Mendelssohn and Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 3 in this hour-long performance. $15

EquaSion, “A Mighty Stream” | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Webinar: “Eliminating Racial Inequities in the Criminal Legal System.” Panelists include: David Singleton, Esq., executive director of the Ohio Justice and Policy Center; Rickell Smith, Esq., executive director, Center for Social Justice of Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio; and Dr. Zaria Davis, senior associate with the Pretrial Justice Institute.

March 4, Thursday

George Mumford. Nadia Hallgren. Photo by JJ Medina

FotoFocus, Lens Mix 4 | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Nadia Hallgren (director of Emmy-nominated Michelle Obama documentary “Becoming”) in conversation with George Mumford (sports psychologist and mindfulness expert who worked with Kobe Bryant.) Moderated by FotoFocus Artistic Director Kevin Moore.

March 5, Friday

Soprano Michelle DeYoung. Tenor Sean Panikkar

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: CSO artistic partner Matthias Pintscher leads the orchestra in a reduced orchestration of Gustav Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde” (“The Song of the Earth”). Vocal soloists are three-time Grammy Award-winning soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Sean Panikkar, a member of Forte, an operatic tenor group you may recognize from America’s Got Talent in 2013. Repeats Saturday,

Part of Joan Tanner’s “FLAW” at the CAC

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: Two exhibits are opening: Steffani Jemison’s “End Over End” (video paired with kinetic sculptures) and Joan Tanner’s “FLAW” (site-specific assemblages and installations). Both run through Aug. 8.

Part of a two-room installation by Manami Ishimura

Manifest Gallery, Preview | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Four new exhibits opening: “OH, KY, & IN,” (regional showcase) and three ceramics-based shows: “Artifact,” and ceramics by Ivan Albreht & Arny Nadler, and also an installation by Manami Ishimura. All run until April 2.

March 6, Saturday

Bockfest | 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Downtown and Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Not your typical Bockin’ German beerfest, for sure, but organizers are doing their best to create some magic. Check it out. It’s a long time until the 2022 parade.

Caza Sikes, “Tributaries” | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: This exhibition is part of the annual conference produced by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA). The conference will be virtual; however, Caza Sikes will be hosting a physical exhibit featuring two masters, Marsha Karagheusian and Sheryl Zacharia. Runs until May 29.

Miriam K. Smith

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Czech It Out” | 7:30 p.m. Verst Group Logistics, Hebron, KY and virtual. DETAILS: This all-Dvorak program in an industrial warehouse certainly seems worthy of “Czeching” out, featuring his Symphony No. 7 and the famous Cello Concerto, performed here by 14-year-old prodigy Miriam K. Smith. Lots of space for patrons and notes to spread out. Each general admission ticket, delivered electronically, includes both a physical seat in the hall and a virtual access code to watch from home.

March 7, Sunday

Mish Eusebio

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, Virtual Vespers | 5 p.m. YouTube. DETAILS: This series, performed at St. Thomas Episcopal in Terrace Park and celebrating Bach’s extensive catalog of cantatas, resumes online with BWV 55 – “Ich armer Mensch, ich Sündenknecht” (I, wretched man, a servant to sin) – from 1726. Mish Eusebio is tenor soloist. Carlton Monroe conducts. Also, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra oboist Lon Bussell performs a solo sonata by C. P. E. Bach.

March 8, Monday

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: The Sergio Pamies Trio Rides Again features newly appointed CCM jazz faculty pianist Pamies making his Cincinnati debut in a program featuring modern jazz with some Latin touches.

March 9, Tuesday

Rachel Faust

The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health/Mayerson JCC, Speaker Series: Anxiety and Stress Discussion | 5:30-7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Mercy Health behavioral health consultant Rachel Faust, Psy.D. discusses managing stress and anxiety.

