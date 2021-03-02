Names in the News

An occasional update on those moving and making within the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

Memorial Hall Society

Cori Wolff

Cincinnati Memorial Hall Society has expanded the role of Cori Wolff, naming her executive director of both CMHS and the Longworth-Anderson Series. Major responsibilities of this new position include working with the board to define yearly priorities and operational strategy, budget management, day-to-day administration, marketing, Memorial Hall preservation efforts, and ensuring overall success and financial stability.

New trustees:

Amy Conroy

Destinee Thomas

Karen Tully

Michael Wilson

New LAS Advisory Committee members:

Darren Blasé

Jim Blase

Karla Boldery

NaQuia Chante

Adalia Powell-Boehne

Skystone Partners

William Mulvihill

Kay Marsh Green

Skystone Partners is pleased to announce William Mulvihill has joined the team as vice president of business strategy and development. Mulvihill has more than 45 years of experience in major gift solicitation, volunteer recruitment and donor cultivation at the University of Cincinnati, as well as leadership experience on a variety of alliances, foundations and school boards.

Skystone also welcomes Kay Marsh Green as she rejoins the firm as a senior consultant. Green has served as development officer, fundraising consultant, executive director and managing partner at various universities, political organizations, schools and firms throughout her career.

Human Services Chamber

Jamie Steele

Stacey Burge

Members of the Human Services Chamber of Hamilton County have elected Jamie Steele as board vice chair. Steele is executive director of Ohio Valley Residential Services and has served as a HSC board member and chair of HSC’s Public Policy Committee since 2017. HSC has also elected Stacey Burge as board secretary. Burge is the executive director of Interfaith Hospitality of Greater Cincinnati and has been a board member of HSC since 2018. Vanessa Freytag will continue to serve as HSC president and Pam Green as treasurer.

SORTA

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority welcomes Aaron Bley as new president of SORTA “Everybody Rides Metro” board of directors.

Aaron Bley

Bley currently serves as vice president of community relations and chief development officer of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired. He previously served as senior corporate relations officer at American Red Cross, Cincinnati-Dayton Region, as well as regional director for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America.

Bley currently serves on the board for the Cincinnati Association of Fundraising Professionals, as well as leading the transportation committee for the Human Services Chamber of Hamilton County.

Art Academy

The Art Academy of Cincinnati‘s board of trustees welcomes four new members:

Tonya Banks, case manager for residential housing, Talbert House. Banks has also served on the Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council, as curriculum president for Future Leaders of Over-the-Rhine, and with The Child Poverty Collaborative.

case manager for residential housing, Talbert House. Banks has also served on the Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council, as curriculum president for Future Leaders of Over-the-Rhine, and with The Child Poverty Collaborative. Emily Holtrop , director of learning and interpretation, Cincinnati Art Museum. Holtrop brings more than 20 years of museum education experience to the board, and has served on the board of directors for the Association of Midwest Museums and the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education.

, director of learning and interpretation, Cincinnati Art Museum. Holtrop brings more than 20 years of museum education experience to the board, and has served on the board of directors for the Association of Midwest Museums and the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education. Tyra Patterson , director of community outreach, Ohio Justice and Policy Center. Patterson is a national public speaker and heavily involved in Cincinnati’s arts community, specifically using art to educate people on the issues of social justice and mass incarceration.

, director of community outreach, Ohio Justice and Policy Center. Patterson is a national public speaker and heavily involved in Cincinnati’s arts community, specifically using art to educate people on the issues of social justice and mass incarceration. Rob Richardson, international rep, LIUNA and producer/content manager, Disruption Now Media. Richardson has previously legally represented Laborers’ International Union of North America, and served as the youngest chairman of the University of Cincinnati’s board of trustees.

Interact for Health

Interact for Health recently promoted two staff members to director level positions: Kelley Adcock is now director of research and evaluation and Kristine Schultz is now director of grants management. Adcock will lead research and evaluation efforts of community health data to measure progress, influence strategy, foster a culture of learning and understand the impact of the foundation’s work in the region. Schultz will oversee and ensure grants management policies and procedures, as well as integrate grants management activities with other functions including finance, communications and evaluation.

Jewish Home

Nina Perlove

Jewish Home of Cincinnati, Inc. has selected Nina Perlove to serve as its first executive director in their newly transformed organization as a grant funder. Perlove will lead the foundation and ensure its mission is fulfilled through partnerships with greater Cincinnati nonprofits who serve older Jewish adults. She has significant experience leading nonprofits and serving on senior leadership teams, most recently as campaign executive at the Jewish National Fund. Prior to her work there, she was the program director for Mayerson JCC, where she directed seven departments with 27,000 visitors per month.

EquaSion

EquaSion, a non-partisan civic organization dedicated to interfaith collaboration, diversity, equity and inclusion, has named a new slate of board officers and board members.

Board officers:

Michael W. Hawkins, president

president Sandy Kaltman, vice president

vice president Jan Armstrong, treasurer

treasurer James Buchanan, Ph.D., secretary

Board members:

Tammy Bennett

Alfonso Cornejo

Aasees Kaur

Tamie Sullivan

Cincinnati Preservation Association

The Cincinnati Preservation Association welcomes a slate of new officers to its board of trustees for 2021:

Arthur Sturbaum , president

, president Eric Landen , secretary

, secretary Mark Scott , treasurer

, treasurer Clark Sole , vice president

, vice president Ashleigh Finke , vice president

, vice president Judie List Sweeney , vice president

, vice president Robert Crapsey, vice president

Dragonfly Foundation

Jason Sayers

The Dragonfly Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families, welcomes Jason Sayers to its board. Sayers’ husband of 20 years, Kevin, lost his battle to cancer, so Sayers looks forward to supporting Dragonfly’s mission and other families going through their own cancer journeys. Sayers has more than 25 years of experience in selling new home construction and received the ‘Top Producer Award’ two years in a row from the Greater Cincinnati Home Builders Association.

Addiction Services Council

Lisa Mertz

Addiction Services Council welcomes Lisa Mertz its new president/CEO. Mertz is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and previously served as director of Nova Home Care Company. She was instrumental in developing a Recovery Coach program to support people with addictions at Center for Addiction Treatment. Mertz currently volunteers as a peer mentor for women who have been released from Hamilton County’s heroin recovery program. In her new role, she will lead a team of 24 in addressing addiction services and their connection with the current COVID-19 public health crisis.