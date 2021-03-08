Dress For Success moving on up to Norwood

Dress for Success Cincinnati specializes in supplying interview attire to women returning to or entering the workforce. As of June, the nonprofit will have to provide its services at a new location.

The move, to 4623 Wesley Ave. in Norwood, comes as a result of a forced relocation from DFS’s downtown Cincinnati building, which is being converted to residential units.

“While we were not eager to leave our current location and its favorable lease—especially during the pandemic,” says Dress for Success Executive Director, Lisa Nolan, “our building was sold, and we had no choice.” “But,” she adds, “we are using this as an opportunity to think and plan strategically for our future.”

Part of the response to the forced move includes the launching of a TransformHER Campaign chaired by Pam Sibcy and Lisa Massa – the first funding campaign in DFS’s 22-year history. The organization has already raised $650,000 toward its goal.



Co-chairs Pam Sibcy and Lisa Massa

The new location allows for headquarter offices, styling boutique, clothing donation center, and resale boutique Portaluca, all to be located on one floor. And there are meeting rooms large enough to host all of the organization’s group programs on-site.

To help raise funds for the relocation, Dress for Success embarked on a TransformHER Campaign. The goal is to raise $1.2 million of which the organization has so far raised $650,000. These funds are needed to relocate the organization to its new home, further develop programs to support its clients and ensure sustainability for the future.

The campaign includes three prongs:

Moving to a larger location that allows for cohesive programming and strategic growth

Setting up a Fund for the Future for new opportunities, programs and important growth

Building fundraising capacity by establishing a major gifts program and recruiting a development director

The three-pronged plan provides the foundation to further help women out of poverty and achieve economic independence.

To learn more about the TransformHER campaign or to make a donation: dfscincy.org/transformher.