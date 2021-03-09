YMCA to donate free memberships to healthcare personnel

The YMCA of Greater Cincinnati is partnering with local healthcare providers and generous donors to offer free memberships to healthcare workers.

Called the “Caring for Our Caregivers” initiative, these memberships are an opportunity for healthcare workers to utilize a scholarship at the Y for four months. The goal, says the Y, is for those on the frontline of the pandemic to “take care of themselves in spirit, mind and body during these stressful times.”

Jorge Perez

“We truly appreciate the sacrifices these front line personnel have made to serve our community throughout this pandemic,” said YMCA President and CEO Jorge Perez. “We want to make sure these dedicated nurses and medical support staff have a healthy outlet to help them re-energize and re-engage with their own families.”

Beginning Monday March 15, a limited number of free, four-month family memberships will be made available. Healthcare workers can also bring their hospital ID to any participating YMCA location to enroll by March 31.

The free family memberships are available at all 10 YMCA of Greater Cincinnati locations.

If you would like to sponsor a health and wellness membership for a caregiver, visit the website MyY.org/GIVE for more information.