Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Cincinnati Black Giving Circle award grants to drive racial equity

Greater Cincinnati Foundation, in partnership with the Cincinnati Black Giving Circle, awarded $115,000 to six Black-led or Black-serving nonprofits in the Cincinnati area.

The Cincinnati Black Giving Circle, a coalition of African Americans in support of social change, allows donors with shared cultural roots to direct their giving purposefully through awarding grants to deserving nonprofits.

2021 Cincinnati Black Giving Circle awardees:

Found Village , which empowers teens who have faced traumas to reach their full potential, received a $25,000 grant to support staff who coordinate volunteers as well as coaches and mentor youth.

Rosemary's Babies , which provides educational and financial support for pre-teen and teen parents and their families, received a $20,000 grant to support staff salaries and operational overhead.

The D.A.D. Initiative , which readies children of color for a successful future by teaching essential skills not traditionally offered in schools, received a $20,000 grant to support staff contracts.

Cincinnati Preschool Promise , which works to ensure equitable access to high-quality preschools and better preparation for future schooling, received a $20,000 grant to provide business services to the owners of mostly Black-owned, in-home childcare providers.

Ohio Justice Policy Center (OJPC) , a nonprofit law firm that advocates for fair and equal justice by offering free legal services, received a $15,000 grant to provide services for single mothers pursuing their secondary education.

, a nonprofit law firm that advocates for fair and equal justice by offering free legal services, received a $15,000 grant to provide services for single mothers pursuing their secondary education. Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME), which advocates and enforces housing regulations, received a $15,000 grant to provide families with legal support to maintain stable and healthy housing amidst heightened economic instability.