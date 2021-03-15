National Philanthropy Day nominations open for 2021

Nominations are now being accepted for the awards to be presented at the 2021 National Philanthropy Day in November.

National Philanthropy Day (NPD), produced by the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) promotes philanthropy and recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that inspire change through their significant impact on nonprofit organizations.

NPD Chair Lauren Frooman

The NPD planning committee, chaired by Lauren Frooman of the Cincinnati Art Museum, will select a winner in each of the following categories: Philanthropist of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Outstanding Corporation/Foundation in Philanthropy, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy (under 24) and Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising.

Nominations are due by April 30.

The NPD luncheon will take place Thursday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., as a hybrid in-person and virtual event. Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-the-Rhine will host the in-person event. Guests also will be able to purchase streaming tickets to attend virtually.

AFP President Kila Hanrahan

AFP president for 2021 is Kila Hanrahan, who – in her day job – serves a dual role as agency development officer at Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and director of development at Jewish Family Service.

www.afpcincinnati.org/2021-national-philanthropy-day

2021 NPD planning committee:

Lauren Frooman , chair, Cincinnati Art Museum

, chair, Cincinnati Art Museum Spencer Mapes , co-chair, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

, co-chair, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Analisa Condon , United Way of Greater Cincinnati

, United Way of Greater Cincinnati Rita DiBello , Cincinnati Art Museum

, Cincinnati Art Museum Stephanie Eldred , Freestore Foodbank

, Freestore Foodbank Troy Fedders , St. Elizabeth Foundation

, St. Elizabeth Foundation Matthew Gellin , AFP president-elect, Freestore Foodbank

, AFP president-elect, Freestore Foodbank Sheri Hager , Lighthouse Youth and Family Services

, Lighthouse Youth and Family Services Kila Hanrahan , AFP president, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati

, AFP president, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati Deanna Hillard , MS Society

, MS Society Emily Nickolas , Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati

, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati Latisha Owens , Guiding Light Mentoring

, Guiding Light Mentoring Carol Rountree , Cincinnati Cares

, Cincinnati Cares Carol Serrone , Redwood

, Redwood Jake Tancer , Habitat for Humanity

, Habitat for Humanity Nick Wagner , A Kid Again

, A Kid Again Nahamani Yisrael, Nahamani.org