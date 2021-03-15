OneSight and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation provide vision screenings

OneSight, a Cincinnati-based global vision nonprofit, partnered with the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to provide free eye exams and glasses to underserved and uninsured Greater Cincinnati residents in March.

Cincinnati volunteers who spent time helping students in Reading schools

Optometrists and opticians saw 500 adults and children in the mobile clinic, a state-of-the-art van equipped with a vision center and optical lab that allowed most participants to receive glasses onsite. The clinics were made possible by a charitable grant from the foundation and supported by OneSight and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield personnel and volunteers, who helped run the clinics.

Volunteer Dr. Jamie Anderson giving an eye exam in the OneSight vision van

https://onesight.org