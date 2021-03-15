TriHealth to invest $140 million renovating Good Samaritan Hospital

TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital, which has served Cincinnati for more than a century, will undergo an expansion and modernization beginning this spring.

The redevelopment will follow a Master Facility Plan that focuses on the creation of cutting-edge surgery facilities, construction of a new building, and relocation and expansion of certain specialties including emergency and outpatient departments.

The renovations of the Clifton facility will enhance services in orthopedics and bariatric surgeries, gastrointestinal treatments, the Comprehensive Stroke Center, Brain Tumor Center of Excellence, head and neck surgeries, and cancer treatment options using the regional multidisciplinary care model.

The hospital’s obstetrical, maternal and fetal medicine and neonatal team will continue to provide comprehensive care through high risk obstetrics programs, the Level III NICU and Fetal Care Center—in partnership with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“The five-year Master Facility Plan addresses the need for newer and larger operating rooms and support functions such as patient prep and recovery functions, along with modernized facilities to better support our nationally-recognized Good Sam service lines,” said Mark Clement, TriHealth’s president and CEO.

Renovations will continue to reorient the main entrance and primary access to the Good Samaritan Campus for more convenient access to I-75.

This construction initiative follows the recent expansion of the Good Samaritan Western Ridge campus in December and a ground breaking on the new TriHealth Heart Hospital on Bethesda North’s campus.