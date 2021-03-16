Cincinnati Art Museum extends Duveneck exhibition

The Cincinnati Art Museum is extending its critically acclaimed Duveneck exhibition through Sunday, May 9.

“Frank Duveneck: American Master“ opened Dec. 18 and has been viewed by thousands of visitors. It was slated to close on March 28, but in response to public demand, exhibition curator Dr. Julie Aronson and museum officials worked with lenders to allow more time for visitors to see the exhibition, a major re-evaluation of the artist widely considered the most influential painter in Cincinnati history.

This is the first exhibition in 30 years to dive into Duveneck’s artistic development and the historical and social context of his subjects. With new research and more than 90 examples from the holdings of the museum and 35 pieces on loan from collections across the United States, the exhibit provides an in-depth look at Duveneck, and upends many misconceptions about the artist.

Museum capacity is reduced and advanced online registration is required to visit. An online tour, narrated by Aronson, is available on the museum’s YouTube channel.

An illustrated catalogue published with D. Giles Ltd is available in the museum’s gift shop and online.