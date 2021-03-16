Cincinnati Zoo to host Art Academy’s Red Door Project

The Red Door Project, powered by the Art Academy of Cincinnati, is partnering with Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for its upcoming exhibit and art auction, “Lions, Tigers, and Sustainability, OH MY.”

The auction will take place at the Zoo’s Vine St. Village on Earth Day, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free, and artists are encouraged to submit one of their works for the exhibit and auction.

Barbara Hauser

“This is a wonderful way to pay homage to the beauty and wonder of the zoo,” said Barbara Hauser, founder of The Red Door Project. “We invite everyone to stretch their artistic muscles and enter a piece to be showcased against the amazing backdrop of the Zoo’s spring tulips.”

Artists all over Cincinnati have been coming together for over seven years to participate in The Red Door Project’s pop-up art gallery. Founded in 2014 by Hauser, Red Door has featured art from hundreds of local artists and has made purchasing artwork more accessible to people all over Cincinnati, putting thousands of dollars into the local art economy.

Artwork will be sold in a silent auction format. The artist will receive seventy-five percent of their sale, and the balance will go towards the Art Academy’s scholarship fund for non-traditional Art Academy students.

Artwork is due April 17 at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Any medium is accepted. Due to the nature of the space, only one submission per artist.

