Contemporary Arts Center’s ‘This Time Tomorrow’ returns in April

The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) has announced the 2021 edition of its annual performance festival This Time Tomorrow (TTT), which commissions and presents new, cutting-edge work from international, domestic, and local artists.

In acknowledgment of COVID-19 safety precautions, the CAC has developed this year’s festival to offer both virtual and in-person events designed to maintain social distancing protocols and monitor visitor capacity to ensure the safest possible experience.

Presented from April 7 to 11, this year’s festival will feature a diverse assembly of artists.

“This Time Tomorrow is a moment for imagination, experimentation, urgency, and connectivity. The artists’ works serve as proposals of hope, or perhaps alarm, for our collective future, while also mining the past to acknowledge the pathway to this moment,” said Drew Klein, the CAC’s director of performance at large. “We adapted the festival for safety during COVID, while still giving these artists opportunities to experiment and create new performance projects at a time where there’s not much of that happening elsewhere.”

Launched in 2019, This Time Tomorrow grew out of the CAC’s ongoing performance program, which presents full seasons of cross-disciplinary, boundary-pushing performances from artists across the world. TTT brings a wide-ranging spread of vanguard projects and experiences to local audiences.

Major projects featured in this year’s festival:

North American premiere of Begüm Erciyas ’ “ Letters from Attica,” the artist’s first piece for the public space. In her artistic works Erciyas often uses sound and instruction to accompany the spectator in an 70-minute experience that is deeply solitary and yet collective.

– At the Sawyer Point Park entrance each day, Wednesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 11, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

’ “ the artist’s first piece for the public space. In her artistic works Erciyas often uses sound and instruction to accompany the spectator in an 70-minute experience that is deeply solitary and yet collective. – Ohio premiere of “ Worktable ” by Kate McIntosh , a multi-room installation from the artist whose work “In Many Hands ” made its North American premiere at the CAC in 2018. Once inside the venue, visitors are given instructions, equipment, safety goggles, and materials that they can use. It’s up to the visitor to decide how items come apart and get reimagined.

– At Buddy’s Place, 1300 Vine Street, each day, Wednesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 11, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

by , a multi-room installation from the artist whose work “In Many Hands made its North American premiere at the CAC in 2018. Once inside the venue, visitors are given instructions, equipment, safety goggles, and materials that they can use. It’s up to the visitor to decide how items come apart and get reimagined. – World premiere of “For The Love of Black Women,” produced by Cincinnati-based Move X . Working across disciplines and methodologies, Move X devises storytelling experiences that address contemporary themes. The twenty-minute work of movement and spoken word champions the strength shown by Black women against societal odds of all forms.

– At CAC’s Black Box Theater, 44 East 6th Street, Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10, with two performances daily: 6 and 8 p.m.

produced by Cincinnati-based . Working across disciplines and methodologies, Move X devises storytelling experiences that address contemporary themes. The twenty-minute work of movement and spoken word champions the strength shown by Black women against societal odds of all forms. – North American premiere of Portuguese artist Raquel André’s “Spectators Festival,” a virtual performance where André engages the audience to share stories of art’s transformation and inspiration on their lives and bodies. The performance occurs following a week-long series of prompts and questions.

–Two-hour virtual event, Sunday, April 11, 4 p.m.

contemporaryartscenter.org/this-time-tomorrow-2021