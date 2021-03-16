Culture FIX: March 17-23

March Madness is just not going to be the same this year, so cruise on down this list and fill up your dance card with some stimulating arts, culture and more…

Last chance…

Angela Brown

Cincinnati Opera, Winter Festival | Virtual. DETAILS: Through Sunday, only, sample three projects created for online viewing: “Opera … from a Sistah’s Point of View” with Angela Brown, “After ‘Aida’, ” Julian Mitchell’s acclaimed play about Verdi, and “Wanderlust,” a vocal and instrumental travelogue featuring Debussy, Ravel, and more.

cincinnatiopera.org

March 17, Wednesday

Elise Hyder

Trinity Episcopal Church, Midday Musical Menu | 12:15 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Mezzo-soprano Elise Hyder and pianist John Deaver deliver the world premiere of “Songs of Awakening,” a song cycle by composer Michael Sitton. Also, also spirituals of Hall Johnson and Margaret Bonds, a French chanson by Nadia Boulanger, and favorite tunes from film and Broadway.

trinitychurchcovky.com

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Sunset Salons | Virtual. DETAILS: “Inside the Artist Studio” features artists (clockwise from top left) Cedric Michael Cox, Cynthia Lockhart, Jan Brown Checco and Drew Steinbrecher in a panel discussion facilitated by Barbara Sferra.

cliftonculturalarts.org

MYCincinnati, Spring Concerts | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Check out the proud instrumental product of Price Hill, as this five-day-per-week after-school orchestral program struts its most recent stuff. Today features violins and woodwinds, Thursday it’s string basses and percussion, and Friday showcases cellos and violas. All at 6 p.m.

mycincinnatiorchestra.org

March 18, Thursday

Cincinnati International Wine Festival, Cincy Wine Fest @Home| 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Thanks to the pandemic, the Wine Festival is shifting to Oct 1 & 2 for 2021. In the meantime, Enjoy a virtual wine tasting and gourmet experience from home to benefit area nonprofits.

winefestival.com

Author Samantha Power

Holocaust & Humanity Center, “The Education of an Idealist” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Virtual conversation with Samantha Power, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former United Nations ambassador, discussing her New York Times-bestselling memoir and offering insight on a range of pressing global issues.

holocaustandhumanity.org

Elissa Yancey

Lloyd Library and Museum, “Natural Wonders: Pioneering Female Scientists of Cincinnati” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Journalist, educator and nonprofit leader Elissa Yancey describes her research on the narratives of E. Lucy and Annette Braun, two single sisters and renowned scientists who traveled tens of thousands of miles in the early 20th century documenting flora and insects.

lloydlibrary.org

Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, An Evening of Improv | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: ComedySportz Cincinnati presents an evening of improv benefiting OTRCH. Tickets $39.

otrch.org

March 19, Friday

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR ART LOVERS:

The Dayton Art Institute has announced it will reopen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting today. The museum has also announced a schedule of exhibitions for the remainder of the year.

Joe Miller, new director of choral studies at CCM

CCMONSTAGE: “Together/Apart” | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: New head of choral studies Joe Miller leads the top-flight CCM Chamber Choir in this eclectic program of works by Thomas Morley, Claudio Monteverdi and J.S. Bach, alongside contemporary pieces like David Lang’s “I Am Walking” and The Wailin’ Jennys’ “One Voice.”

Chaz Martinsen, Hexagon Sippers, Ceramic

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, “Passages” | 3-8 p.m. NEW LOCATION: 6936 Madisonville Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: The new location is in the Village of Mariemont. For the 55th Annual NCECA Conference (National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts), the gallery will present a three-person exhibition featuring the ceramic artwork of Chaz Martinsen (MA), Corey Jefferson (IN) and Steve Jaskowak (NJ). Exhibit runs March 17-20, in case you can’t make the reception.

eiselefineart.com

March 20, Saturday

Animal Friends Humane Society, Mutt Madness | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Washington Park. DETAILS: A petmobile full of adoptable dogs at this event, which is free and open to the public. Also, local Cincinnati dog-centric vendors, animal food donations benefiting Chow Now Pantry, and live music. COVID safety protocols will be in place, so please make sure to safely distance and wear a mask.

animalfriendshs.org

CCMONSTAGE: “Travelogue” | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This program presented by the CCM Ballet Ensemble and directed by dance department chair Shauna Steele offers a mix of styles: restagings of Chopin’s “Les Sylphides” and August Bournonville’s “Napoli,” plus three premieres by CCM faculty choreographers.

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Online Concert Series | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The legendary violinist Pinchas Zukerman is joined by young chamber music phenom Shai Wosner on piano in two sonatas by Beethoven: No. 1 in D major, Op. 12, No. 1 and No. 9 in A major, Op. 47 (“Kreutzer”). Tickets: $15

cincychamber.org

March 21, Sunday

University of Cincinnati, DAAP Galleries | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS: Final day to view exhibits in both the Reed Gallery (NCECA National Juried Student Exhibition 2021) and the Meyers Gallery (NCECA: Multicultural Fellowship Exhibition 2021) in the Steger Student Life Center.

daap.uc.edu/exhibitions-collections/galleries.html

March 22, Monday

Brian Isaac Phillips

Ensemble Theatre, “Side Man” | Virtual. DETAILS: A dramatic reading of Tony Award-winning play by playwright and television producer Warren Leight (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”). The show reunites familiar Cincinnati actors Charlie Clark, Michael G. Bath, Jennifer Joplin and Brian Isaac Phillips, is directed by D. Lynn Meyers. Streaming via ETC on Demand continues through April.

ensemblecincinnati.org

March 23, Tuesday

Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion, “Let My People Go:’ Personal Reflections on Freedom and Injustice” | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Panel discussion led by HUC President Andrew Rehfeld. Themes of freedom and justice featuring Chester Holman III who, after spending 28 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, was exonerated in July 2019.

Other panelists are Alan J. Tauber of the Defender Association of Philadelphia and Rabbi Andrea Weiss, provost of HUC.

huc.edu/campus-life/cincinnati



