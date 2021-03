Findlay Market nominated by USA Today as Best Public Market

Findlay Market has been nominated by USA Today’s for its 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Award as Best Public Market, and is now asking supporters and partners to spread the word and vote.

Photo by Kelly Lanser

Fans 18 and older can vote every day until April 12. Limit one (1) vote per person.

Vote for Findlay Market here.

More information.

Leaderboard as of 9 p.m. March 16: