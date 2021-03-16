SOURCE Cincinnati changing its name to Cincinnati Experience

SOURCE Cincinnati (Source), the initiative formed in 2014 to elevate Cincinnati’s reputation by telling positive stories that define the region to national media outlets, has changed its name. The new name is Cincinnati Experience.

Reacting to findings from two research studies conducted several years apart, Source leaders saw the need for a new brand to better characterize their efforts.

According to Anastasia Mileham, executive director of Cincinnati Experience, “SOURCE Cincinnati was formed with the intent to serve as a source of stories and information to national media outlets. The initiative has proven its efficacy, but evolved into so much more than simply a source for national journalists.”

Anastasia Mileham

Cincinnati Experience feeds a sense of local pride by enlisting ‘amplifiers’ to share the stories that get published in national media outlets, thereby driving word-of-mouth marketing. CE hosts digital influencers in town, providing itineraries for them to tell the Cincinnati experience in their own words. The organization serves as a resource for Cincinnati companies, arts and cultural institutions, universities, major league sports teams, and others who are recruiting talent, attracting visitors, incentivizing business moves, and marketing to meeting planners, And CE provides a hub of information about the Cincinnati experience as a whole, connecting people to the region’s resources.

Cincinnati Experience Board of Advisors:

REDI Cincinnati President & CEO Kimm Lauterbach, P&G senior manager for state government relations Bobbi Dillon, Cincinnati Regional Chamber President & CEO Jill Meyer, Cincinnati Experience Executive Director Anastasia Mileham, RCF Group Chairman and CX Board Chair Scott Robertson, ArtsWave President & CEO Alecia Kintner, and Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Julie Calvert. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Calderon & Kayla Brighter)

Cincinnati Experience was founded by, and is funded by, the region’s member organizations with a mission to market the region to various audiences. These include the Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI Cincinnati), the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, and ArtsWave. The Procter & Gamble Fund has provided an annual grant since 2014, and Cincinnati Experience received a grant this year from the Fifth Third Foundation’s Community Economic Development Fund to promote the region’s small businesses and spotlight minority business opportunities in the region.

CincinnatiExperience.com