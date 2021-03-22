Goodwill honors Development Disabilities Awareness Month

Meet Sally Castillo, whose success story was selected by Ohio Valley Goodwill to honor the celebration of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March. Her story reflects a personal determination to overcome a major setback in her employment journey, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sally Castillo

Castillo was previously employed in the community, but due to the forced closure of businesses she was suddenly laid off without warning. Fortunately, Goodwill’s Employment Services team was ready to support her goal of continued employment. She worked with employment specialist Justin Marrow, and eventually found a new position working with Kroger’s pickup service.

When asked what she likes most about the position, she said, “It’s calm, and people here are really supportive of me. I’ve made friends here.” She is driven to succeed in part to help support her mom with the household’s bills and to save up for school.

To learn more about Sally Castillo, click this link for a brief video as she works with Kroger Pickup.

https://www.facebook.com/133788113358024/videos/456386618741909

When she is not working, Castillo enjoys going out to parks with her friends, shopping at the mall and going to movies. She is an avid reader and loves to watch movies online as well as surf the internet. Her ultimate employment goal is to become a veterinary technician.

Castillo’s story reflects a partnership with Marrow, who assisted with her job development, securing the job interview and the orientation process. Morrow’s on-site, consistent encouragement helped Castillo quickly learn her new responsibilities and feel confident in her new position.

Castillo’s story is just one of the thousands of stories of personal success that Ohio Valley Goodwill is proud to be a part of each year. For more than a century, Goodwill has been an employment and training center in the Greater Cincinnati community, dedicated to its mission of helping people with disabilities and our nation’s veterans go to work. On average, Ohio Valley Goodwill serves more than 3,000 people and in 2019, helped almost 1,000 find jobs in the community.

Goodwill’s mission is supported in large part by its network of 19 retail stores, which generate a significant percentage of the income needed to provide its critical employment and training services. The organization is also grateful for its long-time partnerships with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, as well as County Boards of Developmental Disabilities.

www.cincinnatigoodwill.org/services