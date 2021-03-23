Cincinnati Zoo partners with Electrada to install solar-powered EV chargers

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, recognized as the “Greenest Zoo in America,” will expand its sustainability efforts with new amenities to patrons with electric vehicle (EV) needs. Partnering with Electrada, a Cincinnati-based electric mobility company, visitors now have the ability to power their EVs using solar energy captured by the Zoo’s solar arrays located in the Vine Street parking lot.

“The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is delighted to offer our 57,000 annual passholders and guests the opportunity to charge their EVs using electricity generated from our on-site state-of-the-art solar canopy,” said Mark Fisher, Cincinnati Zoo vice president of facilities and sustainability. “The installation of this new equipment provides us with yet another opportunity to educate the general public about renewable energy initiatives, and how they can get involved.”

Electrada, LLC was launched in Cincinnati last year to capitalize and operate electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as an affordable alternative for drivers and business owners. Electrada partners with cities and municipalities, workplaces and more to deliver the region’s highest-performance, community-focused EV charging network and equipment.

“For years now, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has been at the forefront of sustainable practices in the Greater Cincinnati area,” noted Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada. “We are proud to be working with the Zoo to create a more inclusive community, where clean and affordable mobility solutions are available for all.”