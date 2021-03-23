Names in the News

An occasional digest of who’s moving and who’s making across the nonprofit community in Greater Cincinnati…

Anupam Bedi

American Legacy Theatre welcomes Anupam Bedi to its board of directors as marketing chair. Bedi is founder and CEO of Andean Advisory, an executive management advisory and consulting firm and board chair of Generation Now, which offers services of advance workforce training, professional development, and networking opportunities to help young professionals navigate the workforce.

Fred Neurohr

The American Sign Museum named Fred Neurohr to its board. Neurohr’s affinity for signs traces back to his home, New York City. Neurohr discovered the sign museum when he saw its exhibits at Essex Street Studios. Since relocating to the Queen City, Neurohr has run the pediatric low vision program at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in partnership with Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. He hopes to develop an audio-described tour of the museum for people who are blind or severely visually impaired.

Ray Gargano

ArtsWave named Ray Gargano as vice president, community investments. Previously a grant programs officer for the City of Sacramento’s arts and culture department, Gargano will help ArtsWave advance its 10-year “Blueprint for Collective Action” by leading the grantmaking process for the organization while working closely with businesses, civic and arts stakeholders. Gargano is a Cleveland native and previously worked at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square and Miami University.

Marquise Adkins, Sherman Parnell and Mary Kay Koehler

ArtWorks welcomed three new staff members in March. Marquise Adkins joined as artist impact coordinator. She is a recent graduate of DePaul University. Sherman Parnell is now creative project manager. He is a visual artist, primarily focusing on drawing and painting. And Mary Kay Koehler came from ProKids to serve as senior director of development.

Kila Hanrahan

The local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Kila Hanrahan president for 2021. She is currently the agency development officer at the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and director of development at Jewish Family Service. Her decade of experience in fundraising includes a portfolio of work in special events, planned giving, major giving and corporate philanthropy at organizations such as the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.

Terrence Anchrum

Dr. Burns Blaxall

Shane Knisley

Michelle Pittman

Jonathan Stanwyck

Scott Wick

Cancer Family Care added six new members to its board:

Terrence Anchrum , senior program manager, FIS

, senior program manager, FIS Dr. Burns Blaxall , director of precision medicine, The Christ Hospital

, director of precision medicine, The Christ Hospital Shane Knisley , president, Mercy Clermont Hospital

, president, Mercy Clermont Hospital Michelle Pittman , 2 nd vice president, new business operations, Ohio National Financial Services

, 2 vice president, new business operations, Ohio National Financial Services Jonathan Stanwyck , vice president, sustainable process solutions manager, US Bank

, vice president, sustainable process solutions manager, US Bank Scott Wick, attorney at Graydon

Teri Shirk

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) named Teri Shirk as president and CEO. With 30 years of experience in nonprofit management, Shirk held leadership positions within several organizations, including the Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, the Alzheimer’s Association and most recently served as vice president of program services at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

Joe Huber

Cincinnati Development Fund promoted Joe Huber from its senior lending officer to president, continuing to report to CEO Jeanne Golligher. Joe takes on responsibilities including strategic planning, organizational capacity and alignment and external and internal operations.

Harold Brown

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announced Harold Brown will be its first chief diversity and inclusion officer. This newly-appointed position was created to catalyze, guide and implement the organization’s ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives across the organization. Most recently, Brown served as vice president, strategy and policy at Interact for Health and as vice president of community strategies at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

James Wilson (Photo by Gary Kessler)

Episcopal Retirement Services named James “Jimmy” Wilson as vice president of affordable living. Wilson previously served as vice president of housing at Talbert House. In his new position, Wilson will provide strategic leadership, management oversight and development of new communities for ERS’s affordable living brand.



Tara Noland and Teresa Hoelle

Ignite Philanthropy has promoted Tara Noland and Teresa Hoelle to lead the nonprofit services and philanthropic services divisions, respectfully. Noland – now senior vice president, nonprofit services – will lead Ignite’s strategic capital planning, and fundraising efforts with nonprofit clients. She joined Ignite after serving as executive director of the Greenlight Fund. Hoelle is transitioning from the position Noland is filling to the role of senior vice president, philanthropic services. She will now lead Ignite’s work with corporate and family foundation clients.

Dr. Sanjay Shewakramani

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana named Dr. Sanjay Shewakramani, medical director of the UC Health West Chester Hospital emergency department, to its Southern Ohio Advisory Board. Shewakramani has been an emergency physician since 2003. He completed medical school and residency in Boston before coming to UC Health West Chester Hospital. Dr. Shewakramani is also the president and a founding member of Revive Strength & Wellness, a Cincinnati-based individualized fitness coaching firm.

Vincent DiNapoli

Mayfield Education & Research Foundation has announced Vincent DiNapoli as a new member of its board. The foundation is affiliated with Mayfield Brain & Spine, the region’s leading neurosurgery practice. DiNapoli, a physician and director of the Brain Tumor Center at The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health, serves Mayfield patients and communities through clinical excellence, research and education as he consistently benefits patients with innovations in therapy and treatment.

Candace McGraw

The Metropolitan Club announced a date for its annual dinner and the selection of Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, as recipient of its 2021 Metropolitan Award. McGraw has served as CEO of CVG since 2011. She leads a team recognized by SkyTrax as the “World’s Best Airport Serving Less Than 10 million Passengers” and as the “Best Regional Airport in North America” for seven of the last nine years. The annual dinner was postponed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Metropolitan Club.

Michael Denlinger

The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council shared the news that Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine named Michael Denlinger of Hamilton County as its chairperson. Throughout Dewine’s tenure, Denlinger has served on several of the council’s committees. Delinger, who has cerebral palsy, focuses primarily on housing and transportation for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, Denlinger serves as the host of “Ohio DD Talks,” a podcast from the council featuring stories and conversations with Ohioans with disabilities.

Dave Bush

Starfire named Dave Bush its executive director. With an extensive background in rehabilitation counseling and disability services, Dave’s expertise derives from work at organizations like Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, the Rehabilitation Services Administration, the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services through the Pathways 26 of Hamilton County Program.

Noah Welte

Thomas More University promoted Noah Welte, a 2005 Thomas More graduate and administrator since 2013, to assistant vice president for university operations. Welte, a Leadership Northern Kentucky 2021 class member, has been serving as the director of legal affairs and auxiliary services for the university since 2018. As assistant vice president for university operations, Welte will provide leadership and management of key university operations, including legal affairs and compliance, facilities and capital projects, campus safety, risk management, office services, and food service and vending. Welte will serve on the university cabinet as well as additional committees to ensure that operations are fully aligned with the mission and purpose of the University.

