Culture FIX: March 31-April 6

Things are a little quiet, given the Easter weekend ahead, but there’s still plenty from which to choose. And the good news is, the word “virtual” is appearing a little bit less.

Last chance art…through Friday

Diane Landry at Carl Solway Gallery

Carl Solway Gallery | 424 Findlay St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. 513-621-0069. “Zero Gravity Persuasions: Painting, Sculpture & Multiples 1962-2020”

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. “OH, KY, & IN” • “Artifact” • Ivan Albreht & Arny Nadler ceramics • Manami Ishimura ceramics

Northern Kentucky University | 100 Nunn Dr., Highland Heights, KY 41099. 859-572-5148. “Rivers Connect: Unstoppable Forces in Contemporary Ceramics” • NKU Past and Present Ceramic Faculty • NKU Ceramic Alumni

April 1, Thursday

Cincinnati Zoo, Zoo Blooms | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-281-4700. DETAILS: Opening day for the Reds and for the celebration of flowers at the Zoo. As one of only two accredited botanical gardens in Ohio, the Cincinnati Zoo offers one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest. Zoo Blooms also features more than one million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs and other spring bulbs. Through April.

cincinnatizoo.org

Friends of Music Hall | 4 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Resumption of outdoor historic and architectural tours of Music Hall, now through November. Also, Saturdays at 10 a.m.

friendsofmusichall.org

Over-the-Rhine Museum, The Merchants Behind the Opening Day Parade | 6 p.m. Virtual. 513-813-7309. DETAILS: Guest Neil Luken of Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood talks about the history of Findlay Market’s involvement in the Reds Opening Day Parade.

otrmuseum.org

April 2, Friday

The Carnegie, “Angels in America: Pt 1 Millennium Approaches” | 7 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: The Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC), in association with Skylight Empire Productions, offer an in-person, staged reading of Tony Kushner’s masterpiece exploring life and love among those affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Repeats Saturday.

thecarnegie.com

The brand new organ at Christ Church, downtown

Christ Church Cathedral, Choral Evensong | 7 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: A year ago, there was no live, in-person choral music for Holy Week, and there has been very little ever since. Here’s a chance to experience a choir again – and a good one – on one of the most important days of the Christian spiritual calendar – Good Friday.

cincinnaticathedral.com

April 3, Saturday

Caza Sikes, “One Nation, Under Art” | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: Pendleton’s Annex Gallery and Caza Sikes collaborate on this exhibit for which artists were challenged to create a piece that signifies how to heal our divided nation towards a common purpose in the coming decade. Runs through May 1.

cazasikes.com

Cincinnati Pops, “Mid-Century Songbook: Ella, Nat & More” | Two shows: 2 & 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Limited seats may still remain for these two Saturday performances; Friday is sold out. John Morris Russell turns the Pops into a swingin’ big band, accompanying favorites from the Great American Songbook performed by Cincinnati songstress Mandy Gaines and award-winning actor/singer Darius de Haas.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Carpool Cinema | Sunset. Clifton Recreation Center, 320 McAlpin Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Return to the glories of the drive-in movie thanks to the CCAC with an outdoor screening of “The Greatest Showman.” Lot opens at 7:30 p.m.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Fitton Center for Creative Arts, Outside the Box | 3-5 p.m. Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St. Hamilton, OH 45011. 513-863-8873. DETAILS: The Kamikaze Fireflies, purveyors of circus, comedy and physical theater, return to Hamilton for a special outdoor performance designed to delight and entertain audiences of all ages.

fittoncenter.org

April 4, Sunday

Cincinnati Museum Center. “Maya: The Exhibition” | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000. DETAILS: Another last chance opportunity. Thanks to COVID-19, this has become possibly the longest-running exhibit in Cincinnati history, so if you have not yet made it to Union Terminal, this is the final day for this fascinating exploration of Mayan history and culture.

cincymuseum.org

April 5, Monday

Mandy Gaines

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Did you miss Mandy Gaines with the Pops? Or are you jonesing for more great American songs? Here’s one more chance, this time with guitarist supreme Brad Myers and his talented bandmates Michael Sharfe (bass) and Josiah Wolf (drums)

memorialhallotr.com

Air-Cool Jenny, presented by Musicians for Health

Musicians for Health, 5 for 5 | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: First of free, live-streamed concert series on 5th of each month to celebrate MFH’s fifth anniversary raising money to support the instersection between health care and the arts. MFH founder Zac Greenberg will host. Opening night features Air-Cool Jenny. Free!

facebook.com/Musicians4Health

April 6, Tuesday

Black Violin

Cincinnati Arts Association, Candid Conversations | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Grammy-nominated Black Violin artists Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste openly dialogue with local BIPOC artists about challenging stereotypes and status quo conventions, and how to establish pathways to equity in the arts.

cincinnatiarts.org

Dr. Reuven Firestone

Hebrew Union College, Judaism & Religions | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Relations between Muslims and Jews often seem to be dominated by fear, resentment and ignorance. In “The Qu’ran and The Jews,” Dr. Reuven Firestone, Regenstein Professor in Medieval Judaism and Islam at HUC/Los Angeles, examines this issue, delving into the ways Jews are portrayed in the Qu’ran.

huc.edu/campus-life/cincinnati