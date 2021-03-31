Findlay Market adds a bit of Jane’s spirit with new bar

Findlay Market is set to unveil a new addition.

The new space, Jane’s, is presented by Karrikin Spirits and will host a 3-day celebration with drinks, happy hour specials, live music, freebies and a photo booth.

Jane’s replaces the previous Findlay Market Biergarten at Elder and Elm with a new bar, a new name, new offerings and new activities. As more restaurants stay open later into the night, the owners are hopeful Jane’s will help bring evening buzz to the Market District.

Findlay Market Biergarten

“To be partnered with such an iconic piece of Over-The-Rhine history is a humbling experience,” said Matt Grove, director of marketing for Karrikin. “When people think of OTR, they think of Findlay Market. For us, being able to represent Cincinnati, and the region with craft spirits, sparkling spirits, and beer that’s made start-to-finish right here in Cincinnati is a point of pride. We look forward to working with and supporting the market and its diverse vendors this season and beyond.”

Jane’s – history of the name

Jane Findlay, alongside husband General James Findlay, founded Findlay Market. The pair donated the land Findlay Market was built on after their deaths and stipulated it must be used to build a public market. Jane was prominent in her own right and this space is a tribute to her lasting legacy and contribution to the area. More info on Jane can be found at findlaymarket.org/history.

Upcoming specials and activities:

Thursday, April 1, from 11 a.m.– 8 a.m.

$4 Un Poco Loco Cocktails all day long

Reds Opening Day Game will be played over the speakers at 4:10 p.m.

Happy Hour – Half-price draft beers and $4 Karrikin Un Poco Locos from 4 – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 2, from 11 a.m.– 8 p.m.

All day happy hour – Half-price drafts and $4 Karrikin Un Poco Loco

CMA Artist Aprina from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aprina from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Press Conference at 11 a.m.

Live performance by Ti & D Band from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 from 11 A.M.– 8 P.M.

Extended happy hour – half-price drafts and $4 Karrikin Un Poco Loco from 4 – 8 p.m.

Live performance by Everything’s Jake from 5 – 7 p.m.