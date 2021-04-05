Pyramid Hill invites you to Art & Earth Day

On Saturday, April 24th, visitors to Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum are invited to attend Art & Earth Day – a celebration of Arbor Day, Earth Day, and International Sculpture Day. This celebration of art and nature is free to the public. Including free admission to the Ancient Sculpture Museum, this special day will feature a wide variety of programs for guests of all ages.

This year’s Art & Earth Day includes programming scheduled throughout the entire day. Pyramid Hill will host guided hikes on their trails, a special Happy Hour at the Fretboard Beer Garden, an exhibition of student art, including an artist walk with students from the University of Cincinnati, an exhibition reception for “Out of the Darkness,” free yoga classes in partnership with Imagination Yoga, and a special “en plein air” art competition juried by local artist and educator Daniel Bonham.

As part of this year’s event, Pyramid Hill is partnering with the Contemporary Arts Center for their Spring Family Festival. From noon to 3 p.m., guests are invited to Pyramid Hill’s Grand Pavilion to attend this special event that brings art and creativity outside of the gallery setting. This portion of Art & Earth Day features works by local artists and embraces creative activities for guests of all ages.

To maintain a safe, socially-distanced event for our community, Pyramid Hill will be implementing a “one in, one out” policy on cars entering the park once the event reaches maximum capacity. Masks will be required in all indoor facilities including the Visitor Center and the Ancient Sculpture Museum.

Saturday, April 24 – Art & Earth Day

FREE admission to the public: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREE admission to the museum: Noon to 4 p.m.

Art Cart rentals (1-hour limit)

pyramidhill.org/art-earth-day

About Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum:

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum brings people to art in nature. The park features over 70 pieces of monumental outdoor sculpture in a natural setting of hills, meadows and forests. The Ancient Sculpture Museum features Greek, Roman, Etruscan, Syrian, and Egyptian sculpture dating to 1550 B.C. General Admission for the park is $8 for adults $3 for children.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd.

Hamilton, OH 45013

pyramidhill.org

This content provided by Pyramid Hill.