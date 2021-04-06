Clovernook and CABVI going virtual to aid visually impaired

The two Greater Cincinnati organizations serving visually impaired residents are going virtual with events serving Tri-state residents.

Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired will host its first ever virtual event – “Boldly BVI: Live. Work. Play” from 2-3:30 p.m. April 10. The event replaces its traditional Ohio Regional Braille Challenge in-person conference.

The free event is geared towards blind and visually impaired (BVI) students and those that care for them, including parents and teachers.

“Boldy BVI” will encompass three sections – “Live, Work and Play” – that feature blind or visually impaired speakers sharing their personal stories and lessons they’ve learned.

Guest speakers include:

Laura Wolk , an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, DC., and previously a Supreme Court law clerk under Justice Clarence Thomas. She is an accomplished graduate of Notre Dame’s Law School.

, an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, DC., and previously a Supreme Court law clerk under Justice Clarence Thomas. She is an accomplished graduate of Notre Dame’s Law School. Brian Anderson , a collator operator in the Braille Printing House at Clovernook Center. He recently published his first book of poems and will share a new poem he wrote just for the event.

, a collator operator in the Braille Printing House at Clovernook Center. He recently published his first book of poems and will share a new poem he wrote just for the event. Camryn Gattuso , a five-time champion of the Ohio Regional Braille Challenge who attended the National Braille Challenge in Los Angeles when she was in the second grade. She also received the Clovernook Proofreading Prize, an award given to the student with the highest proofreading score.

, a five-time champion of the Ohio Regional Braille Challenge who attended the National Braille Challenge in Los Angeles when she was in the second grade. She also received the Clovernook Proofreading Prize, an award given to the student with the highest proofreading score. Matthew Whitaker, a renowned American jazz pianist who has been blind since birth, will share his inspirational story and close the event out with a live performance. Matthew has performed at venues like Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and the Apollo Theater, where, at 10, he was the opening performer for the Stevie Wonder induction into the Apollo Theater’s Hall of Fame.

“Creating opportunities like ‘Boldly BVI’ are vital to a successful education, career and quality of life of those with blindness or visual impairments, especially our younger generation” said Kathy DeLaura, event chair. “The speakers for this event each bring something incredibly special to the table. Each really embodies what it means to live boldly with a visual impairment.”

For more information or to register, click here or email Rhonda Curtis.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) is partnering with TriHealth to expand classes the health system is offering to adults prone to falling.

Kathy Kessler, a certified orientation and mobility instructor at CABVI, will join TriHealth’s “Stepping on Fall Prevention” classes this spring. Kessler also presented at the TriHealth West Chester location in fall 2019, helping participants understand ways to avoid vision related falls.

These class sessions take place once per week, virtually, for seven weeks/ two hours per week in April and May. Classes are designed specifically for seniors who…

are at risk of falling

have a fear of falling

have fallen one or more times

are cognitively intact, and/or…

are independently mobile or with assistive device

TriHealth has been involved in the “Stepping On” evidence-based fall prevention program since 2014. TriHealth is offering the classes via Zoom (with a free 1:1 Zoom Practice session available before the first virtual class).

To reserve, call 513-569-5400.