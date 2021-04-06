Culture FIX: April 7-13

Better get out and grab some spring happenings before winter changes her mind.

Last chance…

Ensemble Theatre, “Side Man” | Virtual dramatic reading. DETAILS: “Side Man” won the Tony in 1999 and, according to ETC Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers, “it won my heart. Yes, I fell in love with a play. It happens, rarely, but it happens. Why? Honesty. Honesty is the main character of this play.” Extended through Sunday, April 11.

ensemblecincinnati.org

April 7, Wednesday

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Legacy of Leadership: A Region Rises | 7 p.m., WCPO-TV. DETAILS: Legacies of Albert Sabin, Marian Spencer, John Smale, Nathaniel Jones, and dozens of other Great Living Cincinnatians will be highlighted during the program, as well as nurses, artists, business leaders, advocates, and other essential workers.

cincinnatichamber.com

This Time Tomorrow

Contemporary Arts Center, “This Time Tomorrow” | Various locations and virtual. DETAILS: Performance and visual art festival returns with in-person and virtual events. Read our event preview. Runs through Sunday.

contemporaryartscenter.org

April 8, Thursday



Photos by Nancy Rexroth: “My Mother” and “Boys Flying”

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Light on IOWA” | 8 p.m. Virtual screening. DETAILS: Ann Segal, a Cincinnati-based photographer and filmmaker, has created a film featuring an intimate conversation with photographer Nancy Rexroth, revealing how spending summers in the Midwest informed her artistic vision and her unique perceptions about photography. Free, but RSVP is required.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org/Rexroth

Patti and Bootsy Collins

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Annual Glorifying the Lions Ceremony | 7 p.m. WLWT Channel 5. DETAILS: Hosted by Ashley Kirklen. Honoring community leaders who have reached the age of 65 and distinguished themselves in both their personal and professional lives: Bootsy & Patti Collins, Eileen Cooper Reed, Dave Dillon, Michael J. Graham, S.J, Dr. O’dell Owens.

ulgso.org

April 9, Friday

Cincinnati Art Club, Founders Celebration Exhibition | 6-9 p.m. 1021 Parkside Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45202 513‑241‑4591. DETAILS: The opening reception for this nine-day founders’ celebration serves as a fundraiser for the club. Reservations required: burtdesign1@gmail.com. Runs through April 18.

cincinnatiartclub.com

Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective, “To Be Black” | Virtual. DETAILS: Cincy BlackTAC joins forces with Falcon Theatre to present a virtual event featuring scenes and monologues from local Black playwrights. Under the direction of Piper N. Davis and Candice Handy, local playwrights will have their work brought to life by some of Cincinnati’s favorite faces, including Geoffrey Barnes and Ernaisjia Curry. Featured playwrights include Derek J. Snow, Cris Eli Blak, A.J. Baldwin Arethia Hornsby Rinfrow, and Curtis Shepard. Runs through April 14.

cincyblacktac.com

Composer Gabriella Smith

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Limited seats remain for this edgy, jazz-influenced program led by Louis Langrée and featuring music of Duke Ellington, Aaron Copland, 29-year-old-Gabriella Smith, plus a CSO-commissioned world premiere by Christopher Cerrone.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Cincinnati World Cinema, Oscar-Nominated Shorts | Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: CWC’s annual screening of Oscar-nominated shorts commences its in-person showings this weekend and for the following two – through April 25. Virtual screenings are also available.

cincyworldcinema.org

Friends of Music Hall, “Silent Movies Made Musical with the Mighty Wurlitzer” | Virtual. DETAILS: More film, this time a bit more vintage. “Girl Shy”, made in 1924, features legendary film comedian Harold Lloyd (1893-1971). The film is accompanied by organist Clark Wilson, a prominent scorers of silent films. Available through April 25.

friendsofmusichall.org/events

April 10, Saturday

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, “String of Pearls” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: In what we hope will be their final virtual-only performance, the always-entertaining CMC shares a program of jazz and swing favorites.

cincinnatimenschorus.org

FotoFocus, Lens Mix virtual conversation series | 3 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: As the futures of art, society, and politics seem to unfold in increasingly erratic ways, this conversation between artist John Miller and art critic and historian Hal Foster seek to reveal pattern and meaning in both the ambitions of the artistic avant-garde and the more banal material realities of contemporary society.

fotofocus.org/talks/2020/lens-mix/

World Affairs Council, One World Gala & Global Trivia Competition | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Get your team together before April 8 to play global trivia. Students need your support to continue increasing their global skills for success in today’s world to live, work, and lead globally.

globalcincinnati.org/one-world-gala

April 11, Sunday

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas | 5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Here is the live debut, although virtual, of a new ensemble here in Cincinnati – Seven Hills Baroque. Here’s your chance to be the first kid on your block.

bachensemble.org

The Barn, Annual Juried Exhibition & Sale | 2-4 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: Opening reception for The Woman’s Art Club’s annual exhibition featuring several dozen local female artists. Runs through April 25.

artatthebarn.org

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Online Concert Series | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Clarinetist Anthony McGill offers music by Messiaen and Poulenc, and the beloved Brahms Clarinet Trio with cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Gloria Chen.

cincychamber.org

Cincinnati Song Initiative, A World of Song: Celebrating Latinx Voices | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: In the final installment of this season’s global series A World of Song, and the culmination of CSI’s three-year Alma de España project, four emerging vocal artists explore some of the greatest Spanish-language song from Latin America.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

April 13, Tuesday

Public Library, Poetry in the Garden | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: 23rd annual series will feature live readings by three poets from the Greater Cincinnati Writers League: Joanne Greenway, Michael Olson and Karen George.

cincinnatilibrary.org

Shmuel Polin with his rebuilt Holy Ark

Skirball Museum, “Opening the Ark: Bringing a Lost Jewish Synagogue to Life” | Hebrew Union College, 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-221-1875. DETAILS: Museum reopens today for the first time following the pandemic for self-guided touring. In conjunction with the reopening, fifth-year rabbinic student Shmuel Polin has realized his dream with the installation of a fully rebuilt Aron Hakodesh or Holy Ark from a wooden synagogue in Sidra, Poland.

huc.edu/research/museums