Get Out the Vax weekends coming in April and May

Regional businesses, community partners and health leaders from both sides of the river gathered at Smale Riverfront Park this week to launch a region-wide movement to vaccinate 80% of those eligible (age 16+) by the Fourth of July by removing barriers to getting a vaccine.

“Get Out the Vax” weekends will take place the second and fourth weekends in April and May.

“It is critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible to end this pandemic,” stated Brent Cooper, president and CEO, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Cooper says the health of our citizens and workforce throughout the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region is key to our collective economic success and overall quality of life.

In our 15-county region, 35% of those who are eligible have been vaccinated.

“Reaching that 80% milestone will bring us a big step closer in defeating the virus in our region,” said Craig Brammer, president and CEO for The Health Collaborative. “We are beginning to see the benefits of getting vaccinated, but barriers need to be removed so every community has access.”

Free Metro and TANK rides will be available, through the support of Fidelity Investments, and also free Lyft rides, courtesy of United Way 211 of Greater Cincinnati and our regional hospitals, led by TriHealth and UC Health.

“This is another significant example of how leaders across the community in health, business, nonprofits, civic, and more collaborate to drive communication and action to keep people informed, safe, and thriving during these uncharted times,” says Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Regional attractions are also joining in. The Cincinnati Reds are offering discounted tickets, Monday through Thursday, for people who show verification of vaccination. To track progress, digital thermometers will be displayed on billboards in various locations throughout the region and promoted on local media.

The first Get Out the Vax weekend will take place this Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11. Regional landmarks and buildings will light up in orange on April 9 at dusk to remind people of the Get Out the Vax weekend the next day. Participating sites (tentative list):

Kenton County sign

Florence water tower

Ft. Mitchell water tower

Baldwin Building

Christ Hospital

Duke Energy Convention Center

Paul Brown Stadium

Great American Ball Park

Track progress to goal, and access vaccine appointment information at www.testandprotectcincy.com.

Get Out the Vax is sponsored in part by Fidelity Investments and supported by Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Northern Kentucky Chamber, Hamilton County Test and Protect, and six regional health systems: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Health, UC Health and TriHealth.

The Health Collaborative is a nonprofit, data-driven organization that brings together healthcare stakeholders for the good of the community and provides them with actionable data.

The Regional COVID Communications Center (RC3), a partnership between the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and The Health Collaborative, is an ongoing campaign that shares information about COVID-19.