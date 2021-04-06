Playhouse breathes theatrical life back into Mt. Adams

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will present a slate of new events for the spring – including the first in-person performances in the Marx Theatre in over a year – with two limited engagements featuring nationally recognized theatre artists. Also planned are three outdoor performance events, two new pod plays, 25 different virtual enrichment workshops and two streaming productions.

“We are thrilled to be re-opening the Marx Theatre and re-entering the realm of live, in-person performances in more than a year,” says Artistic Director Blake Robison. “The outdoor events and virtual programs provide a variety of alternatives for anyone who’s craving a theatrical experience.”

The Skivvies

Upcoming performances and programs:

Schueler Group presents nationally recognized theatre artists in the Marx Theatre:

April 30-May 2 : “ Higher and Higher: A Rock ‘n Soul Party with Chester Gregory ”

Broadway star and recording artist Chester Gregory honors the legends of rock and soul. The star of “Motown: The Musical,” “Hairspray” and “Dreamgirls” won acclaim for his outstanding portrayal of Jackie Wilson in “The Jackie Wilson Story.” In concert, Gregory offers his considerable talents to the music of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, James Brown and more. Presented by Artists Lounge Live.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down – cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica – but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Cearley and Molina were last seen at the Playhouse in 2019’s “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” and Cearley previously starred as Seymour in the 2017 production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Upstanders Onstage: Performances for Social Change

Outdoor events featuring an eclectic mix of scenes, monologues, spoken word and music – May 8, 16 and 23



The Playhouse is partnering with The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center and the Cincinnati Music Accelerator to present a series of live, outdoor events featuring theater artists, musicians and poets who are using art to create dialogue and affect change in the world. Appropriate for ages 12 and up. The events are free, but advance reservation is required. Reservations open on April 14.

May 8, 6-8 p.m. parking lot of Cincinnati Union Terminal

May 16, 6-8 p.m. parking lot of Cincinnati Art Museum

May 23, 6-8 p.m. parking lot of Mayerson JCC

Each evening features a different line-up of artists and content, announced at a later date.

Two streaming productions in April and May:

“Dragons Love Tacos” will be available to stream for free on weekends as part of the virtual Off the Hill series from April 16 to May 16. As a boy and his dog watch a television show about dragons, they unexpectedly get caught up in the “Dos and Don’ts” of what to feed them. Appropriate for ages 3 and up.

“The Catastrophist” by Lauren Gunderson, a co-production of Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre Company, will have its exclusive Cincinnati presentation April 26 to May 23. Cost to stream is $25.

Virtual Enrichment Workshops

The Playhouse is offering 25 different virtual enrichment workshops on Zoom for kids, teenagers and adults this spring. Taught by professional theater artists and including a variety of crafts, writing, design and performance activities, workshops begin the week of April 22. Cost is $30-$60.

The Pod Plays Project rolls out two brand-new stories in June that make use of technology, storytelling and a unique location in Cincinnati to experience an audio play.

“The Edge of Town,” by Cincinnati musician and hip-hop artist Deuces, is a musical pod play about Black empowerment in a suburban neighborhood and takes place in the city of Wyoming.

Cincinnati playwright Carolyn Guido Clifford’s pod play (title TBD) takes place in Eden Park and tells the story of a young woman who undergoes an unexpected change and must relocate to Cincinnati to live with her aunt.

Pod plays are free.



