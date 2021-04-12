ArtsWave awards nearly $400K in project grants over past year

ArtsWave has announced its second set of project grant recipients. These “Catalyzing Impact” grants ($166,000), combined with those announced earlier in its fiscal year ($231,000), amount to $397,000 in total funds supporting 67 organizations.

While ArtsWave amassed more than $13 million over the last year for the arts, in addition to administering hundreds of thousands of dollars in CARES Act funding, the significance of these grants is in how they enable the arts to impact the community.







Clockwise from top left: Ish Festival, MYCincinnati, Dancing Wheels and Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre

This set of grants will enable projects like the following:

The “It’s Commonly Jazz” festival will move beyond its Bond Hill location – into OTR, Kennedy Heights and Walnut Hills – offering 14 neighborhood concerts while simulcasting its programming on its social media channels and reaching more people in the process.

festival will move beyond its Bond Hill location – into OTR, Kennedy Heights and Walnut Hills – offering 14 neighborhood concerts while simulcasting its programming on its social media channels and reaching more people in the process. Cincinnati Museum Center will present “Once Upon a Canvas: Storytelling through Art,” an innovative, collaborative project which will bring together local artists of color, children and their families at the intersection of art and storytelling.

will present “Once Upon a Canvas: Storytelling through Art,” an innovative, collaborative project which will bring together local artists of color, children and their families at the intersection of art and storytelling. Dearborn Highlands Arts Council in Indiana will create a “Mural of Hope” by graduates of the Jail Chemical Addictions Program (JCAP), working with the assistance of an artist. This mural will tell their story of hope, and in addition, graduates will participate in workshops to explore color and healing through their art.

in Indiana will create a “Mural of Hope” by graduates of the Jail Chemical Addictions Program (JCAP), working with the assistance of an artist. This mural will tell their story of hope, and in addition, graduates will participate in workshops to explore color and healing through their art. Ish Festival will present “Rising in Love,” a new musical theater work by Philadelphia-based Rory Michelle Sullivan, which is a modern-day coming-of-age story about engaged interracial Millennial Jewish couple, who confront their fears and anxieties surrounding their upcoming marriage, turning to family and friends who help them learn what it takes to rise in love.

will present “Rising in Love,” a new musical theater work by Philadelphia-based Rory Michelle Sullivan, which is a modern-day coming-of-age story about engaged interracial Millennial Jewish couple, who confront their fears and anxieties surrounding their upcoming marriage, turning to family and friends who help them learn what it takes to rise in love. Through the upcoming production of “Big Fish,” Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre will elevate their technical skills and create a stronger artistic vision for their production. Included will be: fantastical costuming elements, tricks such as launching people out of a cannon, and an almost cinematic flow from scene-to-scene. The construct of the show relies heavily on the use of projections, some which incorporate animation.

will elevate their technical skills and create a stronger artistic vision for their production. Included will be: fantastical costuming elements, tricks such as launching people out of a cannon, and an almost cinematic flow from scene-to-scene. The construct of the show relies heavily on the use of projections, some which incorporate animation. Vulcan’s Forge Performing Arts Collaborative will bring the Dancing Wheels Dance Company to Memorial Hall in September to showcase its integrated dance technique using challenged dancers in wheelchairs, highlighting the talents of the challenged community while creating paid opportunities for local artists with disabilities.

will bring the to in September to showcase its integrated dance technique using challenged dancers in wheelchairs, highlighting the talents of the challenged community while creating paid opportunities for local artists with disabilities. MyCincinnati, a free, daily youth orchestra program serving 100 children in Price Hill will celebrate its 10th birthday through a major expansion of at last 30 new students along with reinvigorated programming.

All approved projects were selected based on their ability to further ArtsWave’s vision to create a more vibrant regional economy and more connected community, emphasizing one or more of the arts sector’s Blueprint for Collective Action goals.

All of these projects are funded through the 2020 ArtsWave Campaign and the support of tens of thousands of individuals, companies and organizations. There is still time to donate to this year’s campaign as it wraps up this month.

For more information on ArtsWave’s grant and other funding opportunities, visit artswave.org/funding.