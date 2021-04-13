Longworth Anderson Series resumes next fall, live in Memorial Hall

The Longworth-Anderson Series is returning to Memorial Hall this fall for a season of concerts featuring nationally-recognized performers in all contemporary music genres.



Acclaimed singer-songwriter and nine-time Grammy nominee John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band will perform Nov. 9 to promote their album, “Leftover Feelings,” coming out May 21.

John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

Hiatt has received many awards, including “Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting” by the Americana Music Association. His songs have been covered by music legends such as B.B. King, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Iggy Pop, Joan Baez, Linda Ronstadt, Rosanne Cash and Willie Nelson. Douglas has performed on more than 1,500 albums by artists such as Ray Charles, George Jones, Alison Krauss, Earl Scruggs and James Taylor.

Concert sponsored by Josh Gerth and Pete Robinson.

The Longworth-Anderson Series is sponsored by the Cincinnati Memorial Hall Society, and provides evenings combining live music, food and drink. Complimentary receptions feature local musicians, as well as light bites and beverage tastings by premier Cincinnati restaurants and distributors. Receptions start at 6:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m.



Tickets – $40 to $80 – go on sale this Friday, April 16, at noon.

memorialhallotr.com, cori@longworth-andersonseries.com or longworth-andersonseries.com