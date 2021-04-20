Fringe Festival is back – outdoors and online

The Cincinnati Fringe Festival is one of our city’s summer traditions to return to form as the world opens back up. This year, you can choose from a wide variety of outdoor in-person events and online streaming entertainment for your Fringe experience.

Last year, the necessary pivot to an all-online Fringe Festival turned the hometown event into a success across the nation and globe: Fringe shows were viewed in 36 states, plus Washington DC, and in sixteen other countries across five continents. This year, Fringe hopes to keep that global community alive with a lineup of video-on-demand and live-streamed performances, connecting the core Cincinnati audience with a community of Fringe fans across the world.

But going all online last year meant Fringe had to forgo its vibrant in-person festival atmosphere. So, for 2021, the 18th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival will run as a hybrid live and digital experience June 4-19.



This year, Fringe is moving its “Underground” – the subterranean lobby that acts as the hub of all things Fringe – aboveground. An outdoor stage will host live performances, special events, and nightly post-show programs while serving as the (COVID-safe) social gathering point for Fringe audiences.

There are 40 shows in the primary lineup, plus special events. An All-Access pass can be purchased for $275. As a plus, proceeds will be split 50/50 with the performers to support these independent artists. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $11-16.

Fringe features:

Eight outdoor productions from local artists

11 live-streamed productions, plus the “Channel Fringe Hard Hitting Action News Update” every night

21 video-on-demand performances from local artists and artists from around the nation

cincyfringe.com

At A Glance

What: The 18th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival

Where: At Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St, and online

When: June 4-19

Tickets: Individual tickets are available for $11, with a “Love Your Artists” option for $16. Bundles and all-access passes are available.

Preview: ‘The Belle and Boone Helm‘

Featured as part of the Primary Lineup in this year’s Cincinnati Fringe Festival is the premiere of “The Belle and Boone Helm,” a film written by Hannah Gregory and directed by Caitlin McWethy.

Gregory is a second-time producer. Her first Cincinnati Fringe Festival work was the 2019 Producer’s Pick – “Descent: A Murder Ballad.” This new work, “The Belle and Boone Helm,” is a Western adventure highlighting Kentucky cannibal Levi Boone Helm and his grisly murders as he makes his way West during the Gold Rush – and his daughter Lucy’s journey with the Montana Vigilante Committee to find Helm and kill him for the good of humanity.

The cast features Dylan Shelton in the role of Levi Boone Helm and Kayla Marie Klammer as Lucy, along with A.J. Baldwin, Brandon Burton, Josh Katawick, and Chaslee Schweitzer as supporting characters and members of the Montana Vigilante Committee. It was filmed on location at an authentic 1840’s log house in Green Hill, Kentucky and at Lincoln Grant Scholar House in Covington, Kentucky.

Fringe-goers can view “The Belle and Boone Helm” online, June 4-18.