Impact 100 announces Next Step Awards for 20th anniversary

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Impact 100 will award a total of $60,000 to organizations that are addressing a community need with a project or program that is innovative, collaborative, and transformative.

Impact 100 leadership

Impact 100 was a novel idea for our community 20 years ago – women donors pooling their funds to make transformational grants. The Next Step Awards are an opportunity to introduce Impact 100 to new nonprofit partners and expose members to smaller, grass roots and diverse organizations within the nonprofit landscape.

The Next Step Awards were created to celebrate nonprofit organizations with total budgets of $500,000 or less. Awards will range from $7,500 to $20,000 per organization, for a total community award amount of $60,000.

Interested organizations are encouraged to submit an online application and estimated project budget.

Additional information

Key dates:

May 27: Application due by noon.

Aug. 1-4: Next Step Award recipients notified.

Important considerations:

501(c)(3) organization working in Impact 100 ‘s 10-county area with an annual operating budget of less than $500,000.

Project or program addresses a community need.

Project or program is innovative, collaborative and transformative.

Award request amount is between $7,500 to $20,000 – applicant determines the amount to be requested based on its program/project need – to be spent within one year.

Previous Impact 100 grant recipients not eligible.

Impact100.org