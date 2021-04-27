Culture FIX: April 28-May 4

Warming is the word this week. Get your plans made early and plan to stay late. There’s a lot to like ahead. (And when will those pesky cicadas emerge…?)

April 28, Wednesday

Lloyd Library and Museum, “Emerging Cicadas at the Lloyd” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s resident cicada whisperer, Dr. Gene Kritsky, sets the stage for the coming emersion of billions of clumsy flying creatures right when we’re trying to spend more time outside … any week (day?) now. Gird thy loins.

lloydlibrary.org

April 29, Thursday

ArtsWave, Arts4Wellness: Managing Stress: A Look Behind Cincinnati’s Film Industry | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Look behind-the-scenes at films shot here in Cincinnati. Learn stress relief techniques used by the pros. Guests include Film Cincinnati’s Executive Director Kristen Scholtman, local casting director and Producing Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati D. Lynn Meyers, actor Brian Bentley from movie “The Public,” Cincinnati Magazine Editor-in-Chief John Fox, and TriHealth medical experts Doug Harris and Dr. Matthew Daggy. $15 access.

ArtsWave.org/Arts4Wellness

Farmer Lee Jones and Andrew Zimmern

Joseph-Beth Booksellers | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Lake Erie-near farmer Lee Jones is joined by Food Network’s Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern to discuss Jones’ new book, “The Chef’s Garden,” and how Jones became fresh vegetable guru to the stars (star chefs, at least).

josephbeth.com

April 30, Friday

(So much stuff happening today we have to break it into categories!)

ART OPENINGS: FINAL FRIDAY

Works by Emily Randolph at ADC

Art Design Consultants – West | 4-6 p.m. 1013 York Street, Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: The ADC juggernaut continues to roll out big art events in its big new West End space. This show features works by Myra Burg & Liz Cummings, Kevin Lyles and Emily Randolph. Runs through May 21.

adcfineart.com

V. from the “L Portfolio,” 2020, woodcut, edition of 10, 8/10, 24 x 20 inches

Carl Solway Gallery, Jay Bolotin, a survey | 6-8 p.m. 424 Findlay St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. 513-621-0069.DETAILS: Michael Solway, carrying on the vaunted legacy of his recently departed father, Carl, presents a survey of works from the last 45 years by cutting edge artist (figuratively and literally) Jay Bolotin. This show includes a new work, “L Portfolio,” plus “The Book of Only Enoch,” Bolotin’s LP “No One Seems To Notice That It’s Raining” (Delmore Recording Society), posters and ephemera, plus ongoing screenings of new film “The Silence of Professor Tösla.” Runs through Aug. 28.

solwaygallery.com

Pendleton Art Center, Final Friday | 5-9 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Open studios for dozens of top local artists scattered across eight floors of wondrous, rambling creaky warehouse space. No worries; there’s a freight elevator. Visit studio 202 in case M&M cover photographer Tina Gutierrez is showing her artsier wares.

pendletonartcenter.com

The Hog Bristle Painters

The Barn, Hog Bristle Painters | 6:30-8:30 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: Sixteen local artists have been meeting regularly for seven years to share their work and learn from each other. This is their annual show, created in relative vacuum during the pandemic, with the aid of occasional virtual interaction. Runs through May 11.

artatthebarn.org

THEATER

The Carnegie, Theatre Series | 7 p.m. Covington Plaza, 144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011. DETAILS: The outdoor production of “George Remus: Bootlegging & Broadway” tells the story of a penniless German immigrant who grew up in Chicago and spent much of his life in Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, first running a bootlegging operation during prohibition, then later, well, pretty much everything else across the region. Repeats Saturday. Optional bourbon tasting can be part of the package.

thecarnegie.com

MUSIC

Christopher Pell plays the Copland Clarinet Concerto with the CSO.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Here’s a chance to digitally experience one of the most inventive concerts of the year, recorded recently in Music Hall. Led by Louis Langrée, the performance features CSO principals in new music by young phenom Gabriella Smith and a world premiere by Christopher Cerrone, plus jazzy 20th century classics by Aaron Copland and Duke Ellington. More, other, digital fare from the CSO on Sunday.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Matthew Umphreys and Sarah Folsom

Queen City Cabaret, “The Marvelous Music of Mrs. Maisel” | 7 p.m. The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square. DETAILS: The busiest pandemic duo ever (vocalist Sarah Folsom and pianist Matthew Umphreys) continues its frequent run of live shows, this time featuring music featured in that hit TV show that simply does not run enough episodes. Another duo, The Sketchy Dames, joins in for fun and frolic. (Doors open at 6 p.m. for food and beverage.)

queencitycabaretcincy.com

May 1, Saturday

Terri Kern will offer her works at the Spring Pottery Fair.

Clay Alliance, Spring Pottery Fair | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1523 Madison Rd., East Walnut Hills. DETAILS: Annual showcase of thrown art right in the heart of East Walnut Hills.

clayalliance.org

May 2, Sunday

Composer/producer William Brittelle

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, CSO PROOF | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The MetaSimulacrum Vol. 1 – This digital performance sounds really cool, but details are quite diaphanous. What is clear is that styles are being creatively blended in ways purists might resist. My suggestion: Don’t resist! A collective of composers, filmmakers and musicians are debuting the first material generated through the Meta Simulacrum, an interdisciplinary, alternate-reality digital platform designed by composer/producer William Brittelle. This collaborative project reportedly draws from modern classical, jazz, neo-soul, vaporwave, and experimental rock, with some 80s retro thrown in for good measure. Once you get past all the jargon, it could be really cool. Take the plunge.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Benny Kim, Cathy Meng Robinson, Keith Robinson and Scott Lee, with Eric Kim

Linton Chamber Music, Live from Linton! | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: After several cancellations due to the pandemic this year, the Linton series will present this concert live, via YouTube, featuring the Miami String Quartet. Cellist Eric Kim (former CSO principal) will join his violinist brother Benny Kim and his MSQ colleagues Cathy Meng Robinson (violin), Scott Lee (viola), and Keith Robinson (cello), in music by Martinu, Dvorák and Glazunov. Free.

facebook.com/LintonMusic

Chester Gregory

Playhouse in the Park, “Higher and Higher” | 2 p.m. 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Live theater returns to the Marx Theatre, finally. Broadway star and recording artist Chester Gregory throws a A Rock N’ Soul Party and honors Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, James Brown, and more. Featuring a live band, Gregory offers up a full slate of the hits. Previous shows this weekend are sold out.

cincyplay.com

May 3, Monday

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The dynamic Mike Wade Quartet helps open this series of al fresco jazz concerts that runs through August.

washingtonpark.org/events

May 4, Tuesday

Ricky Nye

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live@Lunch | 12:10 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Tuesdays can be tough. Let the high-energy boogie-woogie and blues of pianist Ricky Nye help you sail through the rest of the day. BYO lunch, and experience Ricky in person.

cincinnaticathedral.com