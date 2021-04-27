Kentucky Symphony Orchestra holding 2021 rare bourbon raffle

Although the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s in-person annual Bourbon Barrel Ball has been canceled, the Bourbon raffle rambles on.

Tickets are now for sale online and the drawing will be live-streamed on KSO’s Facebook page. Winners will be notified first via email, then phone followed by certified mail.

Ticket sales help fund the KSO’s free park concerts and free school outreach programs, impacting nearly 25,000 people annually.

Prizes:

Forty Bourbons / Forty Winners Raffle

Forty different rare bourbons – from Old Forester President’s Choice to Michter’s to O.K.I.

Winners: Forty – one bottle each

Tickets: $25 each

Six-Bottle Set of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Raffle

Full vertical 6-bottle set of 10 to 23-year Rip and Pappy Van Winkle (2020 release).

Winners: One

Tickets: $100 each

Purchase tickets.

The Party Source is raffle sponsor.

Other KSO programs:

Summer Park Concerts﻿

KSO free summer concerts have become an annual tradition. Summer Series concerts help the KSO fulfill its mission of making the orchestra’s performances attractive, accessible and affordable for all.

Education Programs

KSO free education programs are designed to introduce the orchestra to under-served schools and students, most of whom would have no other opportunity to experience a live classical music concert. Local teachers rely on KSO offerings to supplement their music education curriculum.