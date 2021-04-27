UC Health announces new board chair

UC Health has announced that Thomas Cassady was elected chair of the UC Health board of directors.

Thomas Cassady

Cassady previously served on the UC Health board and was a University of Cincinnati board trustee for nine years – including two years as chair.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, he was recently awarded an honorary degree in appreciation of his board leadership. Cassady’s additional board service includes Beech Acres Parenting Center, Beta Theta Pi International Fraternity, Milford Spiritual Center and Mount Notre Dame High School.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as the chair of the UC Health board of directors,” said Cassady. “UC Health plays a unique role in our region as the only adult academic health system. More than ever, our board is committed to supporting and encouraging the inspiring work of our clinicians and employees.”

Cassady is currently CEO of the Midwest Region of USI Insurance Services, LLC, where he has served for more than two decades. He’s also founder of Queen City Insurance, which he sold to USI in 1999.

Cassady’s chair term began in April.

UC Health Board of Directors:

Thomas Cassady, Chair

Kerry Byrne

Phil Collins

Kristian Gatewood

Joanne Harris

Karen Hoguet

Gary Johns

J. Carter McNabb

Thomas Mischell

Arthur Pancioli, MD

Gregory Rouan, MD