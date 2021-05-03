Butterflies are back at re-opened Krohn Conservatory

As a sure sign that things are slowly returning to normal, butterflies are back this spring at Eden Park’s Krohn Conservatory.

“Butterflies of Bali” features 12,000 butterflies in free flight, plus a touch of Bali, created via a mountainous interior full of forests, rice paddies, lakes and beaches. This is the first show at the Krohn since the pandemic shutdown.

Due to distancing requirements, timed tickets are required for entry, and hours have been extended to accommodate more visitors: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Krohn Conservatory, Eden Park, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

krohn.ticketspice.com/butterflyshow