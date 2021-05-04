Cincinnati Parks Foundation and partners making everything “Rosie” in Mt. Airy

Cincinnati Parks Foundation has announced a partnership with Luke5Adventures, Cincinnati Parks, and former park board commissioner and accessibility advocate Kevin Flynn. The shared goal is to make it possible for those with disabilities to safely enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.

The new, free monthly program utilizes special all-terrain wheelchairs, called “Rosies,” to get those with disabilities out on the trails in Mt. Airy Forest. For many participants, these chairs will make it possible to be immersed in nature in ways otherwise impossible.

“I love Cincinnati and one of the great things about this city is our wonderful parks system. But it’s been sort of limited since I’ve been in a wheelchair. It’s not easy to go on an unimproved trail. So, this mission is the dream realized of bringing the parks to everyone,” said Kevin Flynn.

Trained volunteers are now able to move hikers of any ability over rough trails, down staircases, across creek beds and more.

All hikes are roughly one hour long and depart from Everybody’s Treehouse in Mt. Airy Forest. Specially designed, this treehouse is universally accessible and allows everyone, regardless of ability, to experience the forest’s canopy.

This program was inspired by a pilot partnership that took place last year. See the video to learn more…

Learn more and sign up.