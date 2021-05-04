Culture FIX: May 5-11

Take your mom somewhere interesting this week. Show her you got the smarts from her side of the family. We have some virtual, some live, and some a combo of the two. All are yours for the taking. Enjoy!

Last chance…

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Frank Duveneck: American Master” | Ends Sunday, May 9. 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787 DETAILS: Final days of this landmark show of the work of Cincinnati’s most famous artist.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

May 5, Wednesday

Dr. Kathy Wedig Stevie

Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens

Bill and Polly Molony

First Step Home, Hope, Help, Healing | 7:30 p.m. WCPO-TV. DETAILS: Awards celebration recognizes supporters and celebrates client success. Honorees are Outstanding Individual: Dr. Kathy Wedig Stevie, Outstanding Organization: Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens for Interact For Health, and Outstanding Family: Bill and Polly Molony. Can’t watch tonight? Rebroadcast: Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m.

firststephome.org

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Cincy-Cinco Festival | 5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This one-hour program will re-live some of the greatest moments from the 17 years of this event: Longest Taco in the World, Guinness award-winning Largest Piñata in the world, plus Latino dancing and food offered over the years.

youtube.com

Guitarist Christian DeMarco

Musicians for Health, 5 for 5: Live Streamed Concert Series | 8 p.m. YouTube. DETAILS: On the 5th of each month, a free live-streamed concert in celebration of MFH’s fifth anniversary. This month: guitarist Christian DeMarco.

youtube.com

May 6, Thursday

Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati, Hopefest | 5:30-8 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo’s Giraffe Ridge. DETAILS: Join BHGH Young Professional board and staff for a fun evening to benefit academically motivated youth in need. Free zoo parking, zoo admission starting at 3:30 p.m. (after-hours entry is only for Giraffe Ridge), train rides, a light dinner and 2 drink tickets. Raffle and games. Tickets: $50 or $75 for two.

Register

Sarah Meister

(Photo by Naima Green)

Zora J. Murff

FotoFocus, Lens Mix 6 | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Virtual conversation series features artist Zora J. Murff and MoMA Curator Sarah Meister for an hour-long conversation moderated by FotoFocus Artistic Director and Curator Kevin Moore. This conversation will look at storytelling through photographs, both historical and contemporary, to expose, in the words of Murff, incidences of “fast and slow violence” within racial dynamics.

facebook.com

Authors Byron McCauley and Jennifer Mooney (Photo by Helen Adams)

Mercantile Library | 7 p.m. Virtual. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Authors Byron McCauley and Jennifer Mooney, a Black man and a Jewish woman, discuss their book “Hope, Interrupted: America Lost and Found In Letters,” which was written while 1,300 miles apart during the first six months of the pandemic and amidst the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The book examines, with candor and humor, the promise, reality and even the existence of the American Dream.

mercantilelibrary.com

Speaker Carolyn Tastad of P&G

NEW Cincinnati, Stepping Up & Stepping Forward | 2-4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Keynote: Carolyn Tastad, Procter & Gamble North America group president, chief sales officer and gender equality executive sponsor. Tastad will explore how the disruptions of the past year can be a setback – or lead to new breakthroughs. She’ll share some examples of how P&G is responding, and the steps we can take as individuals and companies to accelerate progress. Registration: $30/member; $45/non-member

newonline.org/region/cincinnati

May 7, Friday

Art by E.T. Hurley and Jens Jensen at Cincinnati Art Galleries

Cincinnati Art Galleries | 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. 225 E. 6th St. #1, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2128. DETAILS: An exhibit and sale of more than 100 works – paintings by Jens Jensen and etchings by E.T. Hurley, two very distinct artists who both worked for Rookwood Pottery. Runs through June 11.

cincyart.com

Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton

Cincinnati Pops, “The Great Film Scores” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton conducts the Pops’ season finale in music from favorite movies, such as “Forrest Gump,” “Schindler’s List,” “Lincoln,” “The Mission,” and more. Limited tickets remain. Saturday is sold out. Limited seating also remains for Sunday, 2 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “Silver Lining” | 6-8 p.m. Outdoors at Rawson Woods, intersection of Middleton and McAlpin avenues, Clifton. DETAILS: 50 images representing 34 photographers from both near and far. Responses to the theme range from sobering looks at the isolation of the pandemic, to intimate moments of reverie, to meditative examinations of the natural world. Runs through June 4.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Redwood Rehabilitation Center, Night at the Races | 6-10 p.m. The Gardens of Park Hills, 622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills. DETAILS: This event features betting on pre-recorded horse racing, dinner, raffles and a limited silent auction. All CDC safety guidelines will be followed to ensure guests safety.

redwoodnky.org/support/events

Tri-County Players, “An Inspector Calls” | 8 p.m. Theater at Bell Tower Arts Pavilion, 3270 Glendale Milford Rd Cincinnati, OH 45241. 513-471-2030. DETAILS: This mysterious detective thriller is set in 1912 and was written by English dramatist J.B. Priestley. Repeats Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through May 23.

facebook.com

May 8, Saturday

Looking down on the ArtClimb at Cincinnati Art Museum

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra + Cincinnati Art Museum, Art Climb – 1st Anniversary | 3-4 p.m. DETAILS: Members of the CCO entertain guests while placed on various levels of the 164-step Art Climb one year after is christening. The free concert features three quartet/quintets (strings, brass and winds) and a solo cellist. A reminder that entrance to the CAM itself is by reservation only.

ccocincinnati.org

City Flea returns | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine 45202. DETAILS: Season opener for this always interesting, top-drawer arts and crafts fair.

thecityflea.com

Liza and Albert Smitherman

JDRF of Southern & Central Ohio, Cincinnatian of the Year Gala | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This year’s event, honoring Liza and Albert Smitherman, remains at-home with wine tastings, a catered meal from Jeff Thomas Catering, goodies from favorite local restaurants and supporters, and surprises. “An immersive 80s experience at home with great food, drinks, and entertainment.” Plus, a Once in a Lifetime Bourbon Raffle, with a chance to win one of six line-ups of world class bourbons. Raffle ticket: $50

jdrf.org/socentralohio

Playhouse in the Park, Upstanders Onstage: Performances for Social Change | 6 p.m. Parking lot of Cincinnati Union Terminal. 513-421-3888. DETAILS: Featuring an eclectic mix of scenes, monologues, spoken-word poetry and music, this event highlights artists who are using art to create dialogue and affect change in the world. Repeats with a different line-up May 16 in the Cincinnati Art Museum parking lot. Free, but registration required.

cincyplay.com

Wave Pool Gallery, Two Exhibits | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: WP artist-in-residence Yoshi Nakamura shares an exhibit in three parts: at The Welcome Project, Visionaries & Voices and Wave Pool. Artist Nolan Hanson presents “An Effort to Defend,” an artful investigation of trans boxing.

wavepoolgallery.org

May 9, Sunday

The new organ at Christ Church

Christ Church Cathedral, Organ Recital | 4 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: The new organ at Christ Church is finally in place after several years of fundraising, planning and installation. Longtime Cincinnati organ master Thom Miles gets to take it for a spin. Meet the new organ in town.

cincinnaticathedral.com

May 10, Monday

USA Cares Inc., Charity Golf Open | TPC River’s Bend, 316 Winding River Boulevard, Maineville, OH 45039. DETAILS: Funds provide emergency aid to veterans and military families during COVID-19 and raise awareness of rising veteran suicide epidemic. Shamble format of 4-person teams, with individual registrations paired to form full foursomes. Carts, lunches, swag packets, and more are included with each registration.

ohgolf21.funraise.org

May 11, Tuesday

LeLand Gantt (Photo by Shirin Tinati)

Cincinnati Arts Association, Candid Conversation | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Conversation with “Rhapsody in Black” actor LeLand Gantt and a panel of local artists and activists. The show, streaming through May 17, is described as “a poignant, enraging, and often hilarious travelogue through the psyche of the perpetual ‘other,’ as he spends a lifetime struggling with what it means to be black and finally comes to understand what it means to be a man.”

cincinnatiarts.org